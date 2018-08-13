CFCG China First Capital : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG SCHK NEW ECONOMY INDEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED ʕ਷࠯છණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG SCHK NEW ECONOMY INDEX

This announcement is made by China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent of Hang Seng SCHK New Economy Index ("HSSCNE") by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited ("HSIL"), with effect on 10 September 2018.

Launched on 8 January 2018 by HSIL, HSSCNE aims to reflect the performance of companies available for southbound trading under the Stock Connect scheme that operate in "New Economy" industries, with eligible securities which cover 29 subsectors in industries of industrials, consumer goods, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities and information technology.

The Company will be or will continue to be a constituent of the following indexes as from 10

September 2018:

1. MSCI Global Standard Indexes;

2. MSCI China All Shares Index;

3. FTSE Global Equity Index Series Asia Pacific ex Japan Regional Index;

4. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index;

5. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index;

6. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index;

7. Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index;

8. Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index;

9. Hang Seng SCHK New Economy Index;

10. Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index; and

11. Hang Seng Composite Index and its subdivisions of: - Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index; - Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index; - Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index; and - Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Goods.



By Order of the Board China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Wilson Sea, Mr. Tang Mingyang, Mr. Zhao Zhijun, Ms. Li Dan and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang; the non-executive Director is Mr. Li Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus, Dr. Li Zhiqiang and Mr. Wang Song.