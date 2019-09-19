CFF China Flavors and Fragrances : ANNOUNCEMENT ON VARIOUS GUARANTEES IN RELATION TO (i) ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN KIMREE, INC. AND (ii) BUSINESS TRANSFER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON VARIOUS GUARANTEES

IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN KIMREE, INC. AND BUSINESS TRANSFER

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited (the "Company") dated 25 January 2016 and the Company's circular dated 18 April 2016 in relation to the Acquisition of Kimree, Inc.; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2016 and the Company's circular dated 21 June 2016 in relation to the entering into the Agreements with four Vendors in relation to the four separate Business Transfers; and the Company's further announcements dated 15 December 2016 and 4 June 2018 in relation to the aforesaid items (i) and (ii). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforesaid documents.

PROFIT GUARANTEE OF THE VENDORS OF KIMREE, INC.

In accordance with the acquisition agreement in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Kimree, Inc. ("Kimree"), there were profit guarantees of the vendors jointly and severally in respect of the first three financial years of Kimree following the completion of acquisition by the Company and there are balances of considerations to be paid by the Company to the Vendors upon the achievement of the profit guarantee of each relevant financial year respectively.

The Board is pleased to announce that the guaranteed profit of Kimree, not less than RMB72,000,000, for the second financial year for the period from 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2018 following the completion of acquisition by the Company have been fulfilled and the relevant amount of RMB49,450,500 out of the balance considerations is expected to be paid to the Vendors in accordance with the acquisition agreement by the end of the year on or before 31 December 2019.