CFOs can purchase Healthcare Services like everything else in their company, a Strategic Healthplan Consulting news release

10/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare costs are rising at unprecedented and unsustainable rates for U.S businesses.  For most companies, it is the 2nd highest expense on their P&L, next to wages.  And it's increasing at a rate significantly higher than the average wage increase of 0-3%

Reducing healthcare costs. Managing risk.

Consumers purchase healthcare unlike any other product or service in this Country.  It's the only service provided and purchased without a known and stated price before the service is rendered.  For everything else, prices are stated or negotiated in advance of the purchase.

Insurance companies and PPOs negotiate artificial discounts with providers that while businesses think a bigger discount is good, what they don't know is that the base price continues to increase and makes the discounts diluted, irrelevant, and meaningless.

CFO Summit

Frank M. Stichter, MHP will address all the issues surrounding increasing Healthcare Costs and the difunctional healthcare system in this country, at the CFO Summit XXXV in Pasadena, CA from November 8th to the 10th.  This is an elite event for CFOs of Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies to better understand what they can do to significantly reduce their healthcare spend and return those savings back to employees in the manner of higher wages or bonuses, without changing benefits to employees.

Additionally, Dr. Ray Bowman PhD. will be a featured speaker and present a case study of MarineMax, a NYSE publicly traded, Florida based yacht and boat dealer who has done just that – lowered costs and returned savings back to employees.

About Strategic Healthplan Consulting

Strategic Healthplan Consulting LLC was founded in 2015 by Frank M. Stichter as an alternative approach to employers regarding their health insurance programs.

Strategic Healthplan Consulting LLC enables employers operate their health plan like any other division in their company which allows them to lower healthcare costs, which can translate to increased wages for employees.

With offices in Ohio and Colorado, Strategic Healthplan Consulting LLC has served dozens of employers throughout the U.S.   Learn more at http://strategichpc.com/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfos-can-purchase-healthcare-services-like-everything-else-in-their-company-a-strategic-healthplan-consulting-news-release-300734129.html

SOURCE Strategic Healthplan Consulting LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
