Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFP Board Announces $25,000 Donation to the Foundation for Financial Planning's Pro Bono Pandemic Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:41am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has donated $25,000 to the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) in support of its COVID-19 Financial Resilience Fund. The fund will help bring pro bono financial planning and advice to low-income workers and other groups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is supported by a $500,000 total match commitment from Charles Schwab Foundation, creating a total potential of $1 million in support.

"This extraordinary time demands extraordinary outreach to help others," said Kevin Keller, CAE, CFP Board's CEO. "We are proud to join forces with the Foundation to help Americans in need gain access to quality financial guidance from our volunteer CFP® professionals."

"We are so grateful to CFP Board for this generous gift, which sets an important example for the profession and helps fund our programs to reach those struggling financially during the pandemic," said Jon Dauphiné, the Foundation's CEO. "Financial planners have a unique role to play in this crisis, and we hope all CFP® professionals will consider joining us as donors, pro bono volunteers, or both."

Offerings and programs supported by this fund include emergency grants to help transition existing financial guidance programs to virtual delivery models, connecting more pro bono CFP® professionals to volunteer opportunities through CFPVolunteerMatch.org, and new programs for high-risk groups most affected by the pandemic.

Visit the Foundation for Financial Planning's website (https://ffpprobono.org/) to learn more about the fund and to make an online donation. The Charles Schwab Foundation is currently matching all new gifts and pledges from individuals and independent firms. All contributions to the Foundation for Financial Planning (tax ID: 58-1446336) are tax-deductible as provided by law.

CFP Board and the Foundation have collaborated extensively to advance pro bono financial planning and advice in the profession. In 2019, the organizations presented a co-branded Excellence in Pro Bono Award to the CFP Board registered program at the University of Georgia for its work engaging students in pro bono service, and collaborated to add questions to CFP Board's semi-annual survey of CFP® professionals to better understand financial planners' perceptions about pro bono service.

"The CFP Board survey last year found that about two-thirds of surveyed CFP® professionals are engaging in pro bono service, providing an average of 31 hours per year," noted Keller. "We know CFP® professionals are service-minded and want to help others, especially given the current financial fallout that so many people are experiencing. We're proud to know that our gift to the Foundation will help more CFP® professionals assist families who have nowhere else to turn for good advice."

ABOUT CFP BOARD
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfp-board-announces-25-000-donation-to-the-foundation-for-financial-plannings-pro-bono-pandemic-fund-301061834.html

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aMONEYGRAM : Partners with Korean Fintech, E9Pay
PR
10:55aTYME TECHNOLOGIES : Health Economic Research Study Presented at ISPOR, and Published in the Journal Value in Health
AQ
10:55aBIOGEN INC. : - New SPINRAZA Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy and Longer-Term Safety across Broad Range of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
AQ
10:55aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Provides Recent Corporate Updates and Reports Financial Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
10:55aATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
10:55aNABRIVA THERAPEUTICS : National Burden of Macrolide-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae in the United States from Blood and Respiratory Tract Cultures Approaches 40 Percent
AQ
10:55aKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
10:55aGENFIT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Information
AQ
10:55aSinovac Comments on SEC Findings against Jiaqiang 'Chiang' Li and 1Globe Capital
AQ
10:55aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Collaboration Partner's Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application for Use of Riona to Treat Adult Patients with Iron Deficiency Anemia in Japan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group