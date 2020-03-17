Log in
CFP Board Announces Closure of All CFP® Certification Examination Testing Sites

03/17/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CFP Board announced the closure of all CFP® Certification Examination testing sites.  All CFP® exam registrants impacted by the testing site closures will be rescheduled at no additional cost for the July 2020 CFP® exam administration, which is currently scheduled to take place from July 7-14, 2020.  CFP Board will follow up with all affected individuals after registration opens for the July exam.

The decision to close the testing sites was made by CFP Board's testing administrator, Prometric, which is closing all of its testing centers in North America for at least the next 30 days in an effort to protect the health and well-being of staff and clients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"While we regret the inconvenience this will cause, CFP Board supports this decision to help protect public health," said Kevin Keller, CAE, CEO of CFP Board. "We will do all we can to minimize any disruptions as candidates pursue certification."

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S.  CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning.  CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by over 86,000 people in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfp-board-announces-closure-of-all-cfp-certification-examination-testing-sites-301025718.html

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
