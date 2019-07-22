Log in
CFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on Anthony Cottone

07/22/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has imposed an automatic interim suspension of the CFP® certification on Anthony Cottone of Boca Raton, Florida. The interim suspension became effective July 15, 2019. 

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa)

CFP Board imposed an automatic interim suspension after receiving evidence that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") issued an Order permanently barring Mr. Cottone from associating with any FINRA member in all capacities on December 10, 2018, based on its finding that Mr. Cottone "failed to respond to FINRA request[s] for information."

Pursuant to Article 5.7 of CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules and Procedures, "[a]n interim suspension shall immediately be issued without a hearing when CFP Board Counsel receives evidence of…a professional discipline in accordance with Article 13.1 for…revocation of a financial professional license." Article 5.7 also provides that "a letter or other writing from a governmental or industry self-regulatory authority to the effect that a Respondent has been the subject of an order of professional discipline…by such authority, shall conclusively establish the existence of such."

Under the automatic interim suspension order, Mr. Cottone's right to use the CFP® certification marks is suspended pending CFP Board's completed investigation and possible further disciplinary proceedings.

CFP Board's enforcement process is a critical consumer protection. CFP® professionals agree to abide by CFP Board's Standards of Professional Conduct (Standards), which includes the Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.  The Standards set forth the ethical standards for financial planners who hold the CFP® certification.

CFP Board enforces its ethical standards by investigating incidents of alleged violations and, where there is probable cause to believe there are grounds for discipline, presenting a Complaint containing the alleged violations to the CFP Board's Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) pursuant to CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules and Procedures (Disciplinary Rules).  If the Commission determines there are grounds for discipline, it may impose a sanction ranging from a private censure or public letter of admonition to the suspension or revocation of the right to use the CFP® marks.  CFP Board's Disciplinary Rules set forth the process for investigating matters and imposing discipline where violations have been found.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S.  CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning.  CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, consumer organizations and financial services firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 85,000 people in the United States.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfp-board-imposes-interim-suspension-on-anthony-cottone-300888721.html

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
