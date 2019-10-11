Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFS46: A Critical Moment for Agroecology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:51pm EDT
CFS46: A Critical Moment for Agroecology to Remain on the Global Agenda

The Committee of World Food Security (CFS) will hold its 46th Session from October 14-19, 2019 at the FAO in Rome. As in the past, IFOAM - Organics International will be the voice of the organic movement to the highest-level UN forum on food security and nutrition.

This year's theme is 'Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goal 2 to Achieve the SDGs'. Emphasis will be placed on the fact that we are still far off from eradicating hunger and malnutrition in all of its forms. According to the State of Food Security and Nutrition (SOFI) 2019 report's lastest estimates, more than 820 million of the world's people went hungry in 2018. This figure represents almost 11% of the global population.

Delegates from all over the world will gather to discuss the SOFI 2019 report and its policy implications in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They will also reflect on 'good practices' in SDG implementation and explore how CFS can better address the systemic determinants that are slowing progress in the successful achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

Relevance for the Organic Community

For the organic movement, the most important topic on the CFS agenda is agroecology. More specifically the report on 'Agroecological and Other Innovative Approaches for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems that Enhance Food Security and Nutrition', which was launched by the High Level Panel of Experts for Food Security and Nutrition (HLPE) just a few months ago.

Report Findings

As the report concludes, 'the global food system is at a crossroads' and 'a profound transformation is needed at all scales in the face of demographic changes, increased pressure and competition over renewable resources, increasingly severe consequences of climatic changes and the loss of biodiversity'.

The authors highlight that 'a considerable inertia, manifest in public policies, corporate structures, education systems, consumer habits and investment research, favors the currently dominant model of agriculture and food systems' while pointing to 'the potential contribution of agroecological and other innovative approaches, practices and technologies to design and implement sustainable food systems that contribute to food security and nutrition'.

Although most countries welcome the report supporting the policy recommendations on agroecology to be adopted by CFS, the United States is strongly opposing any UN commitment on it. They have even tried to prevent the inclusion of report findings in the Voluntary Guidelines on Food Systems and Nutrition, a document currently under development that is slated to be discussed by delegates of this CFS meeting.

CFS stakeholders will also address: Our Participation

IFOAM - Organics International will focus its advocacy efforts on agroecology and nutrition, taking part in relevant negotiations and the Civil Society Mechanism (CSM) discussion scheduled for this weekend. We will also meet country delegates to gain their support on these issues.

Our delegation will be composed of:

  • Frank Eyhorn (former Vice-president of IFOAM - Organics International and future CEO of Biovision),
  • Gábor Figeczky (Head of Global Policy at IFOAM - Organics International),
  • Cristina Grandi (Chief Food Security Campaigner at IFOAM - Organics International) and
  • Members and partners, such as Luca Colombo (FIRAB Secretariat), Juan Pablo Pineda Huamanñahui, Carlo Triarco (Italian Biodynamic Association President), and Adrian Müller (FiBL).
Side-Events

We will also be involved in several side-events to be held in paralell with the negotiations.

  1. On Monday, Frank Eyhorn will speak at the event titled 'Beacons of Hope in a Turbulent World: The Building Evidence for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems Transformations'.
  2. On Tuesday, Juan Pablo Pineda Huamanñahui will share experiences from the Nutrition in Mountain Agro-Ecosystems project at an event on Agroecology and Healthy Diets.
  3. And Gábor Figeczky will make a contribution on how organic agriculture can help achieve food security at the Food Security Standard event introduced by WWF, Welthungerhilfe, and the Center for Development Research of the University of Bonn.

You can follow the negotiations and selected side-events online on FAO's webcast platform. Please tune in or join us, if you happen to attend the CFS.

Disclaimer

IFOAM - Organics International e.V. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 17:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Developing New Authorities to Target Turkey for Any Potential Human Rights Abuses or Destabilizing Actions in Syria
PU
01:57pWeWork to close its WeGrow elementary school in New York next year
RE
01:56pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
01:54pDigital assets subject to money-laundering, disclosure laws - U.S. regulators
RE
01:51pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
01:51pCFS46 : A Critical Moment for Agroecology
PU
01:51pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The Financial Stability Report is a Valuable Resource
PU
01:46pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Announces PrivacyCon 2020 and Calls for Research Presentations
PU
01:44pU.S. bank regulator charges Citi $30 million for real estate violations
RE
01:39pFast-moving wildfire kills at least one, destroys homes north of Los Angeles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
4SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group