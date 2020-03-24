Log in
CFT S p A : COVID-19 update

03/24/2020 | 08:53am GMT

CFT S.P.A. COVID-19 UPDATE

Parma, March 24rd 2020 - With reference to the previous note dated March 9th and, following up the further restrictions imposed by the Italian Government and by local authorities with the Law Decree approved on March 22nd, to face the current emergency situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, CFT Group announces that it is included in the list of companies allowed to continue operations since it provides services to guarantee the business continuity of the food industry.

The Group reconfirms that sales, engineering, technical and after sales departments are fully operative on a smart-working basis, while strict sanitary-hygiene measures have been taken, in full compliance with the regulations adopted by the Italian Government, in order to guarantee the safety of all employees in the production and logistic departments which will, therefore, remain operational.

Moreover, the Group is carefully monitoring the whole supply chain in order to be updated about potential critical issues and to be consequently able to take preventive measures in order to manage operations according to plans.

Until today, thanks to the strong effort and commitment of all its employees, CFT has been able to keep efficient all its processes and, even though in difficult conditions, will continue ensuring the ongoing supply of its products and services trying to minimize the impact of this emergency situation.

In case of any further change in the current situation, the Group will promptly inform the market.

****

CFT Group

CFT is the operative holding of CFT's group, listed since July 2018 on the AIM Italia market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., active in the Italian and international context in the designing, development and production of machines and keys in hand plants destined mainly to the Food, Liquid Food and Beverage fields. The company, emerging from the Catelli family project with the building of specialized tomato processing machines, has over 70 years' experience focused on three specific macro-areas: processing, packaging and sorting. Decades of experience and knowhow as the brand leader in its respective sectors allow the CFT Group to offer a complete range of solutions based on the most advanced technologies. Plants manufactured by the CFT Group everyday process millions of tonnes of fresh products and fill millions of special cartons, bottles and containers for multiple applications. Thanks to its innovative technological solutions, CFT Group supports its customers in delivering top-level services in terms of efficiency and quality. With over 900 employees, 15,000 references, 15 brands, 8 production sites, a comprehensive network

of 10 branches, a presence in over 90 countries and revenues of Euro 249 million in 2018, CFT Group is known for its quality, innovation and reliability across the globe.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Francesca Cocco Lerxi Consulting

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Media Relations:

Image Building

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: cft@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 08:52:08 UTC
