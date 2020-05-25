Log in
CFT S p A : Filing of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting 30.04.2020

05/25/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

CFT S.P.A. FILING OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Parma, 25 May 2020 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") informs that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held in second call on 30 April 2020 have been filed with the Companies Register of Parma and also made available to the public at CFT registered office in Parma, via Paradigna 94/A as well as published on the Company's website www.cft-group.com, section "Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting".

***

CFT S.p.A. is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, listed since July on the AIM Italia market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The company is active in Italy and internationally in the design, development and production of machines and complete turnkey lines principally for the Food, Liquid Food and Beverage sector. The company, the result of a project by the Catelli family for the creation of machines specialized in the processing of tomatoes, now boasts more than 70 years of experience focused on three specific macro-areas of activity: processing, packaging and sorting. Decades of experience and the know-how of leading brands in the respective sectors allow CFT Group to offer a complete portfolio of solutions based on the most advanced technologies. Each day, in the plants operated by the CFT Group, millions of tons of fresh products are processed and millions of cans, bottles and special containers are filled for multiple applications. Thanks to innovative technological solutions, CFT Group helps its clients obtain higher performance in terms of efficiency and quality.

With over 900 employees, 15,000 references, 15 brands, 8 production facilities, a widespread network of 10 branches, a presence in over 90 countries and turnover of 251 million Euros in 2019, CFT Group is synonymous with quality, innovation and reliability throughout the world.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR

section.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Francesca Cocco Lerxi Consulting

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Media relations:

Image Building

Tel. +39 02 89011300

Email: cft@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 16:32:03 UTC
