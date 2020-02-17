Log in
CFT S p A : _Changes to the 2020 Corporate Events calendar

02/17/2020 | 03:22pm EST

CHANGES TO THE 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Parma, 17 February 2020 - In compliance with the disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations (Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia), CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") communicates that, compared to what was announced in the calendar of corporate events 2020 previously released, the Annual shareholder's Meeting, scheduled for April 28th, 2020, has been postponed to April 29th, 2020:

Event date

Corporate event

30 March 2020

Board of Directors

Approval of the draft Financial Statements and

Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31

December 2019

29

April 2020 - first call

Annual shareholders' Meeting

30

April 2020 - second call

Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31

December 2019

29

September 2020

Board of Directors

Approval of the Half-Year Consolidated Financial

Statements as at 30 June 2020

Any possible changes to the above will be promptly communicated to the market.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR section.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Media Relations:

Image Building

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: cft@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 20:21:09 UTC
