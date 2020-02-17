CFT S p A : _Changes to the 2020 Corporate Events calendar

CHANGES TO THE 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Parma, 17 February 2020 - In compliance with the disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations (Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia), CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") communicates that, compared to what was announced in the calendar of corporate events 2020 previously released, the Annual shareholder's Meeting, scheduled for April 28th, 2020, has been postponed to April 29th, 2020:

Event date Corporate event 30 March 2020 Board of Directors Approval of the draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 29 April 2020 - first call Annual shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2020 - second call Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 29 September 2020 Board of Directors Approval of the Half-Year Consolidated Financial Statements as at 30 June 2020

Any possible changes to the above will be promptly communicated to the market.

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

