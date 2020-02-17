CFT S p A : _Changes to the 2020 Corporate Events calendar

CHANGES TO THE 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
Parma, 17 February 2020 - In compliance with the disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations (Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia), CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") communicates that, compared to what was announced in the calendar of corporate events 2020 previously released, the Annual shareholder's Meeting, scheduled for April 28th, 2020, has been postponed to April 29th, 2020:
|
Event date
|
Corporate event
|
30 March 2020
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
Approval of the draft Financial Statements and
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31
|
|
|
December 2019
|
29
|
April 2020 - first call
|
Annual shareholders' Meeting
|
30
|
April 2020 - second call
|
Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31
|
|
|
December 2019
|
29
|
September 2020
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
Approval of the Half-Year Consolidated Financial
|
|
|
Statements as at 30 June 2020
Any possible changes to the above will be promptly communicated to the market.
CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.
This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR section.
|
For further information:
|
|
CFT S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations
|
Via Paradigna 94/A
|
Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting
|
43122 - Parma
|
investor.relations@cft-group.com
|
Email: info@cft-group.com
|
|
NOMAD
|
SPECIALIST
|
CFO SIM S.p.A.
|
Intermonte SIM S.p.A.
|
Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano
|
Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano
|
Tel. +39 02303431
|
Tel. +39 02771151
|
Email: ecm@cfosim.com
|
Email: cb@intermonte.it
|
Media Relations:
|
|
Image Building
|
|
Tel: +39 02 89011300
|
|
E-mail: cft@imagebuilding.it
|
Disclaimer
