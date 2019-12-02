Log in
CFT S p A : treasury shares buy back plan execution 25-29 November 2019

12/02/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Informazione

Data/Ora Ricezione

AIM -Italia/Mercato

Regolamentata n.

02 Dicembre 2019

Alternativo del Capitale

20104-117-2019

19:11:51

Societa'

:

CFT S.p.A.

Identificativo

:

125416

Informazione

Regolamentata

Nome utilizzatore

Tipologia

Data/Ora Ricezione

Data/Ora Inizio Diffusione presunta

  • CFTSPANSS01 - Eslava
  • REGEM
  • 02 Dicembre 2019 19:11:51
  • 02 Dicembre 2019 19:11:54

Oggetto

: CFT S.p.A. treasury shares buy back plan

execution 25-29 November 2019

Testo del comunicato

Vedi allegato.

CFT S.P.A. SHARES BUY-BACK

Parma, December 2, 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), following the previous communications to the market, in execution of the May 10, 2019 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - which authorized a plan

concerning the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, at terms and conditions announced to the market - informs to have bought during the period November 25 - 29, 2019 n. 10,335 treasury shares at an average

price of Euro 3.0563 per share, for a total value of Euro 31,587.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of CFT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005262313) carried out on the AIM market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

25/11/2019

1,500

2.7800

4,170

28/11/2019

5,725

3.0895

17,688

29/11/2019

3,110

3.1286

9,730

From the start of the program, CFT has bought n. 87,305 ordinary shares (equal to 0.459% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 269,666. Following the purchases made so far, CFT holds a total of n. 955,370 own shares, equal to approximately 5.02% of the share capital.

The purchase transactions were carried out on the multilateral trading system AIM Italia, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, according to the relative operating methods, which do not allow the direct matching of purchase trading proposals with predetermined sales negotiation proposals.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Francesca Cocco Lerxi Consulting

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Media Relations:

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Giulia Rampinelli, Vanessa

Gloria

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: cft@imagebuilding.it

Fine Comunicato n.20104-117

Numero di Pagine: 4

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:44:08 UTC
