CFT S p A : treasury shares buy back plan execution 28 October -1 November 2019

CFT S.P.A. SHARES BUY-BACK

Parma, November 4, 2019 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), following the previous communications to the market, in execution of the May 10, 2019 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - which authorized a plan

concerning the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, at terms and conditions announced to the market - informs to have bought during the period October 28 - November 01, 2019 n. 10,200 treasury shares at an average price of Euro 3.32804 per share, for a total value of Euro 33,946.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of CFT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005262313) carried out on the AIM market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 28/10/2019 2,500 3.3324 8,331 29/10/2019 2,400 3.3308 7,994 30/10/2019 2,300 3.3117 7,617 31/10/2019 2,100 3.3395 7,013 01/11/2019 900 3.3234 2,991

From the start of the program, CFT has bought n. 28,850 ordinary shares (equal to 0.152% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 97,032. Following the purchases made so far, CFT holds a total of n. 896,915 own shares, equal to approximately 4.71% of the share capital.

The purchase transactions were carried out on the multilateral trading system AIM Italia, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, according to the relative operating methods, which do not allow the direct matching of purchase trading proposals with predetermined sales negotiation proposals.

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.