CFTC Amends Agenda for Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee March 24 Meeting

March 20, 2020

Washington, D.C. - Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dan Berkovitz, the sponsor of CFTC's Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), today announced amendments to the agenda for the public meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The CFTC's Division of Market Oversight Market Intelligence Branch (MIB) will present on recent developments in, and the operation of, the financial markets, with a focus on the energy derivatives markets.

'MIB's presentation will provide our market participants with information and perspective on recent historic market activity,' said Commissioner Berkovitz. 'MIB has been closely following developments in these markets and their analyses have been of great benefit to the Commission's heightened oversight of the financial markets in the current conditions.' Commissioner Berkovitz added, 'The originally scheduled discussion of the Commission's 2020 position limits proposal will be rescheduled for a later meeting to accommodate our market participants' immediate attention to recent market events.'

The CFTC is committed to continuing to perform the public's business in a transparent manner while prioritizing the health and safety of agency personnel and the public. The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the nation's response to COVID-19. The public is encouraged to listen to a live, audio-only feed using the telephone numbers listed below. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Abigail Knauff, the EEMAC Secretary, at (202) 418-5123.



What: Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Via Conference Call Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. The public may view materials as they are presented using instructions under Related Links.

Domestic Toll-Free: 877-951-7311 International Numbers: International Numbers Conference Passcode: 1090611

