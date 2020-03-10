CFTC Approves the Small Exchange as a Designated Contract Market

The Small Exchange, a new futures exchange backed by renowned innovators in the financial industry, announced that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today approved its application for designation as a contract market (exchange).

“Here at the Small Exchange we are thrilled to have received our designation and I commend the Smalls team and the CFTC staff for their hard work and dedication in moving through this process. Our stated goal at the Small Exchange is to bring more participants to the futures markets. Now we have our chance,” said Donnie Roberts, President and CEO of the Small Exchange. “With the CFTC designation, we can bring opportunity for capital efficient risk management, short-term trading, and long term investment with products that are small, standard and simple.”

Created to become the world’s largest customer centric futures exchange, the Small Exchange aims to bridge the product gap between equities and futures for investors of all sizes. The Exchange is launching a product suite that pairs the capital efficiency of futures with the simplicity of stocks. The initial product offering consists of cash-settled contracts based on proprietary indices in equities, interest rates, metals, energy, and foreign exchange.

“We have put all the pieces together. World class technology, terrific partners, an impressive list of participants, and a second to none staff. Throw in a very competitive cost structure and we have a chance to change the world!” said Roberts.

Part of the Small’s mission is to make futures less expensive for everyone. Investors can reduce exchange and market data fees every time they trade the Smalls by purchasing a lifetime subscription. A one-time payment of $100 entitles investors to a lifetime subscription to the Smalls, with no renewal or annual fees ever. This lifetime subscription will deliver zero market data fees for the first year and after that, subscribers will enjoy discounted market data.

To learn more about the Small’s offering, visit www.smallexchange.com.

About the Small Exchange

Based in Chicago, the Small Exchange is backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine. The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer.

