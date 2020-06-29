Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC Orders Illinois Firm to Pay $250,000 for Supervision Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Release Number 8191-20 CFTC Orders Illinois Firm to Pay $250,000 for Supervision Violations Failure to Supervise Put Seniors' Retirement Savings at Risk

June 29, 2020

Washington, D.C. -The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order filing and settling charges against Cunningham Commodities, LLC, a registered futures commission merchant with its principal place of business in Itasca, Illinois, for failing to diligently supervise accounts set up by an introducing broker whose activities it guaranteed (GIB).

The order requires Cunningham Commodities to pay a $250,000 civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from any further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act or CFTC regulations, as charged. The order also finds that Cunningham Commodities is liable for any restitution or disgorgement obligations imposed against the GIB in any related CFTC enforcement proceeding regarding the GIB's conduct during the period of the guarantee, in an amount not to exceed $640,000.

The order finds that Cunningham Commodities' supervision of the GIB-introduced accounts over a sixteen month period was not diligent. The order further finds that Cunningham Commodities entered into the guarantee with the GIB despite knowing that the GIB offered a 'trading program' to customers even though it was not registered as a commodity trading advisor and that the vast majority of customers lost money under the GIB's trading program. The GIB's customers included many senior citizens, and many of the accounts traded were retirement accounts.

Moreover, according to the order, Cunningham Commodities learned that the National Futures Association believed that the '[GIB] used misleading and deceptive solicitations and communications to entice investment in a program that the firm know[s] has consistently lost money for substantially all customers,' but did not take adequate steps in response. The order further finds that Cunningham Commodities required the GIB to record its solicitation calls, but did not listen to those calls, even as customer accounts continued to decline in value. Taken together, these findings establish a failure to supervise.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are Ashley J. Burden, Joseph J. Patrick, Elizabeth M. Streit, Scott R. Williamson, and Robert T. Howell. The staff of the Division of Swap Dealer & Intermediary Oversight also contributed to this matter.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meeting on August 7, 2020
PU
05:59pBNY MELLON : Releases Results of the 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review and Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test
PR
05:59pGOLDGROUP MINING : Announces Closing of Definitive Loan Facility Agreement With Accendo
AQ
05:58pUnions sue three Nevada casino properties, claiming dangerous working conditions
RE
05:58pILOOKABOUT : ILA Announces Results for Q4 and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Interim Filing Update
AQ
05:58pBricks 4 Kidz eLearning Announces STEAM Based Educational Learning Platform
GL
05:57pCONSUMER FEDERATION OF CALIFORNIA : Opposes Ballot Initiative that Weakens Privacy Rights
PR
05:56pCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $30 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
05:56pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Key Aspects of Capital Plan
BU
05:55pHERMAN MILLER : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5USING THE SHORT-TERM TRADING INDEX (TRIN) TO CALL MARKET BOTTOMS:

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group