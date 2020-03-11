CFTC Postpones Agriculture Conference, Relocates March 31 Open Meeting to Washington

March 11, 2020

LabCFTC New York City Office Hours Also Postponed

Washington, D.C. - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the following changes to previously scheduled public events due to the impact of the coronavirus:

The CFTC will postpone this year's Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference scheduled for April 1-2 in Overland Park, KS.

The CFTC will relocate its open meeting scheduled for March 31 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to CFTC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The CFTC will be postponing its LabCFTC office hours scheduled for April 1 in New York City.

'Engaging with the public is essential to fulfilling the CFTC's mission of promoting the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the U.S. derivatives markets through sound regulation,' said CFTC Chairman and Chief Executive Heath P. Tarbert. 'While low attendance was the primary factor in making these adjustments, the CFTC's top priority is the health and safety of our employees and members of the public who attend our events. We continue to monitor the situation closely. In the meantime, the agency continues normal operations across all four of our offices and the Commission will continue to conduct public rulemakings.'

Additional guidance on the March 31 open meeting in Washington, D.C. is forthcoming.

