CFTC Postpones March 31 Open Meeting

March 27, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the open meeting scheduled for March 31 has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

'While the coronavirus has forced the CFTC to postpone some of its public events, the agency continues to do its work and advance policy for the benefit of all Americans,' said Chairman Tarbert. 'In the last two weeks, the Commission has approved three waves of targeted relief for market participants, finalized interpretive guidance on 'actual delivery' of digital assets, and extended relief for initial margin requirements for uncleared swaps-all on a unanimous, bipartisan basis. We will reschedule this open meeting as soon as possible and I look forward to having-for the first time in the agency's 45-year history-a meeting to vote on rulemakings outside of Washington later this year.'

