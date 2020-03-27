Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC Postpones March 31 Open Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

March 27, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the open meeting scheduled for March 31 has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

'While the coronavirus has forced the CFTC to postpone some of its public events, the agency continues to do its work and advance policy for the benefit of all Americans,' said Chairman Tarbert. 'In the last two weeks, the Commission has approved three waves of targeted relief for market participants, finalized interpretive guidance on 'actual delivery' of digital assets, and extended relief for initial margin requirements for uncleared swaps-all on a unanimous, bipartisan basis. We will reschedule this open meeting as soon as possible and I look forward to having-for the first time in the agency's 45-year history-a meeting to vote on rulemakings outside of Washington later this year.'

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 20:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:24pMISTRAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
05:24pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting To Be Held Via Live Webcast
PR
05:23pEMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting
PU
05:22pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pBRUKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pBRUKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pBROADWAY FINANCIAL : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group