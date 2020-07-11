CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : 17 CFR Part 50 Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions 0 07/11/2020 | 08:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Signing Authority This document of the Department of Energy was signed on April 2, 2020, by Alexander N. Fitzsimmons, DeputyLiaison Officer has been authorized to sign and submit the document in electronic format for publication, as an official document of the Department of Energy. This administrative process in no way alters the legal effect of this document upon publication in the Federal Register. Signed in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020. Treena V. Garrett, Federal Register Liaison Officer, U.S. Department of Energy. [FR Doc. 2020-09414 Filed 5-11-20; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 6450-01-P COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION 17 CFR Part 50 RIN 3038-AE33 Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ACTION: Notice of proposed rulemaking; supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking. SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Commission or CFTC) is proposing amendments to the regulations governing which swaps are exempt from the clearing requirement set forth in the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). The proposed amendments would address the treatment of swaps entered into by certain central banks, sovereign entities, and international financial institutions. The Commission also is issuing a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to further propose amendments to exempt from required clearing swaps entered into by certain bank holding companies, savings and loan holding companies, and community development financial institutions. Lastly, the Commission is proposing to publish a compliance schedule setting forth all the past compliance dates for the 2012 and 2016 swap clearing requirement regulations and to make certain other, non-substantive technical amendments to the relevant part of its regulations. Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency DATES: Comments must be received onEnergy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, pursuant to delegated authority from the Secretary of Energy. That document with the original signature and date is maintained by DOE. For administrative purposes only, and in compliance with requirements of the Office of the Federal Register, the undersigned DOE Federal Register or before July 13, 2020. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by RIN 3038-AE33, by any of the following methods: • CFTC Comments Portal: https:// comments.cftc.gov. Select the ''Submit Comments'' link for this rulemaking and follow the instructions on the Public Comment Form. • Mail: Send to Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. • Hand Delivery/Courier: Follow the same instructions as for Mail, above. Please submit your comments using only one of these methods. Submissions through the CFTC Comments Portal are encouraged. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to https:// comments.cftc.gov. You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.1 The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from https://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the rulemaking will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the FOIA. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Sarah E. Josephson, Deputy Director, at 202-418-5684 or sjosephson@cftc.gov; Megan A. Wallace, Senior Special Counsel, at 202-418-5150 or mwallace@cftc.gov; Melissa D'Arcy, Special Counsel, at 202-418-5086 or mdarcy@cftc.gov; Division of Clearing and Risk; or Ayla Kayhan, Office of the Chief Economist, at 202-418-5947 or akayhan@cftc.gov, in each case at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Table of Contents I. Background A. Ongoing Review of Part 50 Regulations

B. Swap Clearing Requirement 1 Commission regulation 145.9. Commission regulations referred to herein are found on the Commission's website at: https://www.cftc.gov/ LawRegulation/CommodityExchangeAct/index.htm. C. Swaps With Foreign Governments, Foreign D. General Request for CommentCentral Banks, and International Financial Institutions Not Subject to the Clearing Requirement 1. Foreign Governments and Foreign Central Banks

2. International Financial Institutions D. DCR No-Action Letters for Relief From the Clearing Requirement for International Financial Institutions II. Newly Proposed Amendments to Part 50 A. New Subpart D for Swaps Not Subject to the Clearing Requirement 1. Proposed Definition of Central Bank

2. Proposed Definition of Sovereign Entity

3. Proposed Definition of International Financial Institution

4. Proposed Exemption From the ClearingE. Antitrust Considerations I. Background A. Ongoing Review of Part 50 Regulations On May 9, 2017, the Commission published in the Federal Register a request for information 2 seeking suggestions from the public for simplifying the Commission's regulations and practices, removing unnecessary burdens, and reducing costs. In response, a number of commenters asked the Commission to codify certain staff no-action letters and Commission guidance through Requirement for Swap Transactions With rulemakings.3 The Commission alsoCentral Banks, Sovereign Entities, and International Financial Institutions B. Data Related to Swaps Entered Into by Central Banks, Sovereign Entities, and International Financial Institutions

C. New Compliance Schedule for Subpart B 1. 2012 Clearing Requirement Determination 2. 2016 Clearing Requirement Determination 3. New Proposed Regulation 50.26

D. Technical Amendment to Subpart C for Banks, Savings Associations, Farm Credit System Institutions, and Credit Unions III. Supplemental Proposal of Proposed Rulemaking for Bank Holding Companies, Savings and Loan Holdings Companies, and Community Development Financial Institutions A. Background on Prior Proposal and Supplemental Proposal

B. Changes to the Proposed Rule Text for CDFIs and Technical Revisions to Proposed Rule Text for Bank Holding Companies and Savings and Loan Holding Companies 1. CDFIs 2. Bank Holding Companies and Savings and Loan Holding Companies

C. Updated Data regarding the Use of Swaps by CDFIs, Bank Holding Companies, and Savings and Loan Holding Companies IV. Commission's Section 4(c) Authority

V. Proposed Rules Do Not Effect Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps VI. Related Matters A. Regulatory Flexibility Act

B. Paperwork Reduction Act

C. Cost-Benefit Considerations 1. Statutory and Regulatory Background 2. Consideration of the Costs and Benefits of the Commission's Action a. Costs b. Benefits 3. Section 15(a) Factors a. Protection of Market Participants and the Public b. Efficiency, Competitiveness, and Financial Integrity of Swap Markets c. Price Discovery d. Sound Risk Management Practices e. Other Public Interest Considerations

engaged in an agency-wide review of its rules, regulations, and practices to makeproposed rulemaking also addresses four no-action letters that the Commission's Division of Clearing and Risk (DCR) issued in 2013 and 2017 9 in response to requests from four international financial institutions for assurance that DCR would not recommend the Commission take enforcement action for not clearing swaps covered by the Clearing Requirement, if the international financial institution satisfies the provisions in the letter. The proposed revisions to part 50 of the Commission's regulations would exempt swaps entered into with certain central banks, sovereign entities, and international financial institutions from the Clearing Requirement.10 The Commission believes that this rule proposal is them simpler, less burdensome, and less consistent with the Commission'scostly.4 In its review, the Commission identified the treatment of swaps entered into with central banks, foreign governments, and international financial institutions, as set forth in the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule as a provision that should be codified.5 In the 2012 preamble, the Commission determined,approach set out in the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule.11 This proposal includes additional revisions to part 50 of the Commission's regulations that are intended to simplify the text of the requirements and to minimize the compliance obligations for market participants. The Commission is proposing to include a chart of compliance dates for all swaps that thefor reasons discussed below, that central Commission has determined arebanks, foreign governments, and international financial institutions should not be subject to the clearing requirement set forth in section 2(h)(1)required to be cleared under Commission regulation 50.4. In addition, the Commission took this opportunity to consider the structureof the CEA (Clearing Requirement).6 The and organization of part 50 of theCommission is proposing regulatory revisions to codify the treatment of swaps entered into with certain central banks, foreign governments,7 and international financial institutions.8 The 2 See 82 FR 21494 (May 9, 2017) and 82 FR 23765 (May 24, 2017). 3 See, e.g., Comment Letter from the Institute of International Banking, International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc., and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association dated July 24, 2017, at 2. 4 82 FR at 21494; 82 FR at 23765. Commission's regulations and is proposing minor heading changes and restructuring amendments. The Commission is proposing to re-codify the regulatory provisions exempting eligible banks, savings associations, farm credit institutions, and credit unions from the definition of ''financial entity'' for purposes of section 2(h)(7)(A) of the CEA by moving the current requirements to a separate rule so that the exemption is easier to locate in the Commission's regulations and the for Swaps, 77 FR 42560 (Jul. 19, 2012) (hereinafter, the 2012 End-User Exception final rule). 7 For purposes of this proposal, foreign governments will be referred to as ''sovereign entities'' for the reasons discussed below.

5 End-User Exception to the Clearing Requirement conditions to claim the exemption are set forth more clearly. The Commission is not proposing to alter the substance of this exemption. 6 Id. at 42562. 8 The Commission is proposing the following definitions for these three terms: (1) The Commission is proposing to define a ''central bank'' in a new regulation 50.75(a) as meaning a reserve bank or monetary authority of a central government (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or any of the Federal Reserve Banks) or the Bank for International Settlements; (2) the Commission is proposing to define a ''sovereign entity'' in new regulation 50.75(b) as meaning a central government (including the U.S. government), or an agency, department, or ministry of a central government; and (3) the Commission is proposing to define an ''international financial institution'' in new regulation 50.76(b) as one of 22 named entities, or any other entity that providesfinancing for national or regional development in which the U.S. government is a shareholder or contributing member. 9 See CFTC Letter No. 13-25 (June 10, 2013) (providing no-action relief to the Corporacio´n Andina de Fomento); CFTC Letter No. 17-57 (Nov. 7, 2017) (providing no-action relief to Banco Centroamericano de Integracio´n Econo´mica), CFTC Letter No. 17-58 (Nov. 7, 2017) (providing no-action relief to the European Stability Mechanism); and CFTC Letter No. 17-59 (Nov. 7, 2017) (providing no-action relief to the North American Development Bank). 10 The swap clearing requirement of section 2(h)(1)(A) of the CEA is codified in part 50 of the Commission's regulations. 11 See 77 FR at 42561-62. Finally, on August 29, 2018, thethat person submits such swap forCommission issued a notice of proposed clearing to a DCO that is registeredrulemaking that would codify existing relief and exempt swaps entered into byunder the CEA or a DCO that is exempt from registration under the CEA if thecertain bank holding companies, savings swap is required to be cleared.18 Inand loan holding companies, and community development financial institutions (CDFIs) from the swap clearing requirement in section 2(h)(1)(A) of the CEA.12 The Commission is supplementing that notice of proposed rulemaking with minor amendments to the regulation rule text proposed, as well as with technical revisions, and is soliciting additional input from the public regarding this proposed exemption.13 The Commission is requesting comments on all of these proposed rules and rule amendments. B. Swap Clearing Requirement The CEA, as amended by Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act),14 establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for swaps. The CEA requires a swap: (1) To be cleared through a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) that is registered under the CEA or a DCO that is exempt from registration under the CEA if the Commission has determined that the 2012, the Commission issued its first clearing requirement determination pertaining to four classes of interest rate swaps and two classes of credit default swaps.19 In 2016, the Commission expanded the classes of interest rate swaps subject to the clearing requirement to cover fixed-floating interest rate swaps denominated in nine additional currencies, as well as certain additional basis swaps, forward rate agreements, and overnight index swaps.20 The regulations implementing the Clearing Requirement are in Commission regulation 50.4. C. Swaps With Foreign Governments, Foreign Central Banks, and International Financial Institutions Not Subject to the Clearing Requirement swap is required to be cleared, unless an based on considerations of comity and exception to the clearing requirement applies; 15 (2) to be reported to a swap data repository (SDR) or the Commission; 16 and (3) if the swap is subject to the Clearing Requirement, to be executed on a designated contract market (DCM), or swap execution facility (SEF) that is registered with the Commission pursuant to section 5h of the CEA or a SEF that has been exempted from registration pursuant to section 5h(g) of the CEA, unless no DCM or SEF has made the swap available to trade.17 Pursuant to section 2(h)(1)(A) of the CEA, if a swap is subject to the Clearing Requirement, it shall be unlawful for any person to engage in a swap unless 12 Amendments to Clearing Exemption for Swaps Entered Into by Certain Bank Holding Companies, Savings and Loan Holding Companies, and Community Development Financial Institutions, 83 FR 44001 (Aug. 29, 2018) (hereinafter, the 2018 Proposal). 13 The Commission confirms that this supplemental proposal is not a replacement or withdrawal of the 2018 Proposal. Unless specifically amended in this release, all regulatory provisions proposed in the 2018 Proposal remain under active consideration for adoption as final rules. As discussed further below, the Commission received only one comment letter on its 2018 Proposal. 14 Pub. L. 111-203, 124 Stat. 1376 (2010).

15 Section 2(h)(1) of the CEA.

16 Sections 2(a)(13), 4r, and 21(b) of the CEA.

17 Section 2(h)(8) of the CEA. In the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule, in response to specific requests from commenters that the Commission determine certain entities, or types of entities, be permitted to elect the End-User Exception, the Commission stated that in keeping with the traditions of the international system, swaps entered into with certain foreign governments, foreign central banks, and international financial institutions should not be subject to the clearing requirement under section 2(h)(1) of the CEA.21 The Commission did not, however, codify its determination in rule text. The Commission provided several reasons for its determination that foreign governments, foreign central banks, and international financial institutions should not be subject to the Clearing Requirement. First, the Commission noted that the Federal Reserve Banks and the Federal Government are not subject to the Clearing Requirement under the Dodd- 18 Section 2(h)(1)(A) of the CEA.

19 Clearing Requirement Determination Under Section 2(h) of the CEA, 77 FR 74284 (Dec. 13, 2012) (hereinafter, the 2012 Clearing Requirement Determination). 20 Clearing Requirement Determination Under Section 2(h) of the CEA for Interest Rate Swaps, 81 FR 71202 (Oct. 14, 2016) (hereinafter, the 2016 Clearing Requirement Determination). 21 77 FR at 42561-62. The Commission noted that uncleared swaps with a counterparty that is subject to the CEA and Commission regulations with regard to that transaction must still comply with the CEA and Commission regulations as they pertain to uncleared swaps, e.g., the recordkeeping and reporting requirements under parts 23 and 45 of the Commission's regulations. Id. Frank Act.22 The Commission stated it would therefore expect that if any part of the Federal Government, Federal Reserve Banks, or international financial institutions of which the United States is a member were to engage in swap transactions in a foreign jurisdiction, the actions of those entities with respect to those transactions should not be subject to foreign regulation.23 Second, the Commission stated that ''canons of statutory construction 'assume that legislators take account of the legitimate sovereign interests of other nations when they write American laws.' '' 24 In addition, the Commission noted that international financial institutions operate with the benefit of certain privileges and immunities under U.S. law indicating that such entities may be treated similarly under certain circumstances.25 The Commission stated that there is nothing in the text or legislative history of the swap-related provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act to establish that Congress intended to deviate from the traditions of the international system by subjecting foreign governments, foreign central banks, or international financial institutions to the Clearing Requirement set forth in section 2(h)(1) of the CEA.26 1. Foreign Governments and Foreign Central Banks As noted in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule preamble, the Federal Reserve Banks and the Federal Government are not subject to the Clearing Requirement under the Dodd- 22 Id. Congress specifically excluded any agreement, contract, or transaction a counterparty of which is a Federal Reserve bank, the Federal Government, or a Federal agency that is expressly backed by the full faith and credit of the United States from the definition of a swap under section 1a(47)(B)(ix) of the CEA. Only swaps are subject to the Clearing Requirement under the Dodd-Frank Act. See section 2(h) of the CEA. 23 77 FR at 42561-62.

24 Id. at 42562 (citing F. Hoffman-LaRoche Ltd. v. Empagran S.A., 542 U.S. 155, 164 (2004)). 25 Id. at 42562 (citing various provisions of the U.S. Code, a Commission staff interpretative letter (stating ''[b]ased on the unique attributes and status of the World Bank Group as a multinational member agency, . . . the CFTC believes that the World Bank Group need not be treated as a U.S. person for purposes of application of the CFTC's Part 30 rules''), and a determination of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve that the Bank Holding Company Act does not apply to foreign governments because they are not ''companies'' as such term is defined in the Bank Holding Company Act). 26 Id. at 42562. The Commission also noted that if a foreign government, foreign central bank, or international financial institution enters into a non-cleared swap with a counterparty that is subject to the CEA and Commission regulations with regard to that transaction, then the counterparty should still comply with the CEA and Commission recordkeeping and recording requirements that apply to non-cleared swaps. Frank Act, and the Commission would expect that the swaps activities of these entities would not be subject to foreign regulation.27 In order to apply consistent treatment to foreign governments and foreign central banks, the Commission stated in the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule that transactions with these entities should not be subject to the Clearing Requirement.28 The Commission also stated that for the purpose of the Clearinginternational financial institutions defined as such in section 262r(c)(2) of Title 22 of the U.S. Code,31 and the multilateral development banksadditionally referenced in a provision of institutions addressed by the preamblethe European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) that exempts such entities from all but the reporting obligation under EMIR.32 The Commission did not extend itsdetermination to sovereign wealth funds the adopting release, its purpose is toor similar entities because the Commission believed these entitiesRequirement, the Commission considers were similar to investment funds. Thethe Bank for International Settlements (BIS), of which the Federal Reserve and foreign central banks are members, to be a foreign central bank, and, therefore, transactions with BIS should not be subject to the Clearing Requirement.29 The Commission's position with regard to the treatment of swaps with foreign governments and foreign central banks for purposes of the clearing requirement has not changed since the adoption of the 2012 End-UserCommission stated that ''[t]he foregoing rationale and considerations do not, however, extend to sovereign wealth funds or similar entities due to the predominantly commercial nature of their activities.'' 33 The Commission's position with regard to international financial institutions has not changed since the adoption of the 2012 End-User Exception final rule. Consistent with that position, there have been four supplemental CFTC staff no-actionException final rule. Swaps with foreign letters that expanded the scope ofgovernments and foreign central banks are not required to be cleared currently and, if this proposal is codified, would not be subject to any additional requirements. 2. International Financial Institutions In the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule, the Commission identified 17 entities whose transactions should not be subject to the Clearing Requirement.30 The entities include the 27 77 FR at 42561-62. In 2013, central banks and public bodies charged with or intervening in the management of the public debt in the United States were excluded from EMIR. See Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 1002/2013 of 12 July 2013, 2013 O.J. (L 279) 2 (Oct. 19, 2013), available at http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/ALL/ ?uri=CELEX:32013R1002. See also Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/979 of 2 March 2017 (amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council on OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories to exempt central banks and public bodies from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, and Switzerland). 28 77 FR at 42562.

29 Id. at 42561, n.13.

30 The 17 international financial institutions identified in the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule are the following: (1) African Development Bank; (2) African Development Fund; (3) Asian Development Bank; (4) Bank for Economic Cooperation and Development in the Middle East and North Africa; (5) Caribbean Development Bank; (6) Council of Europe Development Bank; (7) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (8) European Investment Bank; (9) European Investment Fund; (10) Inter-American Development Bank; (11) Inter-American Investment Corporation; (12) International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (part of the World Bank Group); (13) International Development Association (part of the World Bank Group); (14) International Finance Corporation (part of the World Bank Group); (15) International Monetary international financial institutions afforded relief from the Clearing Requirement. D. DCR No-Action Letters for Relief From the Clearing Requirement for International Financial Institutions After the publication of the 2012 End-User Exception final rule, in 2013, DCR issued a no-action letter to Corporacio´ n Andina de Fomento (CAF), an economic development financing institution established pursuant to a treaty among 10 Latin American countries, stating DCR would not recommend that the Commission take enforcement action against CAF for failure to comply with Fund; (16) Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (part of the World Bank Group); and (17) Nordic Investment Bank. 77 FR at 42561-62 n.14. 31 22 U.S.C. 262r(c)(2).

32 The twelve entities exempt from certain requirements under EMIR, which were also named in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule, are the following: (1) International Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (2) International Finance Corporation; (3) Inter-American Development Bank; (4) Asian Development Bank; (5) African Development Bank; (6) Council of Europe Development Bank; (7) Nordic Investment Bank; (8) Caribbean Development Bank; (9) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (10) European Investment Bank; (11) European Investment Fund; and (12) Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. See EMIR Article 1(5)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012; Section 4.2 of part 1 of Annex VI to Directive 2006/48/EC, available at http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/ ?uri=celex%3A32012R0648 and http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri= CELEX%3A32006L0048. The Commission noted that the exemption for international financial institutions would be consistent with EMIR and other foreign laws. 77 FR at 42561 n.14. 33 Id. at 42562, n.18. the Clearing Requirement.34 DCR was persuaded by CAF's representation that its organization and functions were similar to the international financial to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule. DCR accepted CAF's statement that, like a number of the multilateral development banks that are named as international financial institutions infoster and promote sustainable development and economic integration. CAF also indicated it pursues its mission primarily through project and corporate lending and trade finance, generally in circumstances under which borrowers would not have access to traditional commercial lending sources.35 DCR accepted that CAF used derivatives to hedge and reduce exposure to interest and exchange rate risks, and that it does not hold or issue derivatives for trading or speculative purposes.36 Furthermore, DCR agreed that CAF was established pursuant to an international treaty, with strict limitations on ownership which ensure that the sovereign nations are the controlling shareholders. Additionally, the Minister of Finance or equivalent officeholder of each principal shareholder country usually serves as a board member. Due to a combination of shareholdings, share classifications and voting rights, limitations on share transfers and other governance mechanisms, DCR agreed that the principal shareholder countries are assured control over CAF. DCR agreed that CAF has been granted various immunities and privileges from the principal shareholder countries, including, among other things: Immunity from expropriation; free convertibility and transferability of its assets; exemption from all taxes and tariffs on income, properties, or assets; and exemption from any restrictions, regulations, controls, or moratoria with respect to its property or assets. In 2017, DCR received three more requests for no-action relief from the Clearing Requirement from three other international financial institutions: (1) Banco Centroamericano de Integracio´ n Econo´ mica (CABEI) (an economic development financing institution established pursuant to a treaty among 34 CFTC Letter No. 13-25 (June 10, 2013). The letter required CAF to comply with other provisions of the CEA and Commission regulations, such as the recordkeeping and reporting requirements under parts 23 and 45 of the Commission's regulations, which would apply to a non-cleared swaps entered into by CAF opposite a counterparty who is subject to the CEA and Commission regulations with regard to that transaction. 35 Id. at 3.

36 Id. 11 Latin American countries, Spain, and narrowly defined group of entities thatTaiwan), (2) European Stability Mechanism (ESM) (a lending institution established by European Union member states to provide emergency financial assistance to member states located in the Eurozone), and (3) North American Development Bank (NADB) (a financing institution established by the United States and Mexico under the auspices of the North American Free Trade Agreement to finance environmentallythe swaps into which they enter are not subject to the Clearing Requirement, provided such swaps are reported to a swap data repository. The Commission is proposing to create a new subpart D in part 50 of the Commission's regulations for proposed regulations 50.75 and 50.76, as well as three other regulations discussed below. The creation of this new subpart is an effort to distinguish exemptions that apply tosustainable infrastructure projects in the specific swaps from the exceptions and region along the U.S.-Mexican border).37 exemptions for market participantsCABEI, ESM, and NADB each requested to have their transactions treated like CAF and the transactions with the international financial institutions addressed by the preamble to the 2012 End-User Exception final rule. In their request letters, CABEI, ESM, and NADB argued that their functions, missions, and ownership structures are analogous to the functions, missions, and ownership structures of CAF and the international financial institutions referenced in the End-User Exception final rule.38 Based on their representations, DCR issued no action letters to each of the requesting institutions.39 II. Newly Proposed Amendments to Part 50 A. New Subpart D for Swaps Not Subject to the Clearing Requirement The Commission proposes to exempt swaps entered into with a central bank, sovereign entity, or international financial institution from the Clearing Requirement. In proposing to adopt an exemption for swaps entered into with central banks and sovereign entities in new regulation 50.75, and an exemption for swaps entered into with international financial institutions in new regulation 50.76, the Commission would be providing legal certainty to a 37 CFTC Letter No. 17-57, at 3 n.10; CFTC Letter No. 17-58, at 3 n.11, and CFTC Letter No. 17-59 at 3. 38 NADB is listed as a ''multilateral development bank'' by the four most recent Reports to Congress from the Chairman of the National Advisory Council on International Monetary and Financial Policies, dated March 2016, July 2017, June 2018, and April 2019, available at https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/ international/development-banks/Pages/congress-index.aspx. 39 CFTC Letter Nos. 17-57, 17-58, and 17-59, respectively. Consistent with the CAF letter, DCR required each international financial institution to comply with other provisions of the CEA and the Commission's regulations, such as the recordkeeping and reporting requirements under parts 23 and 45 of the Commission's regulations, which would apply to an uncleared swap entered into by an international financial institution opposite a counterparty that is subject to the CEA and Commission regulations with regard to that transaction. eligible to elect an exception or exemption under subpart C of part 50. This distinction is important because the proposed exemptions for swaps under subpart D would not be eligible for an analogous exemption from margin for uncleared swaps, as discussed below. Also, some of the proposed subpart D exemptions for swaps are more limited and, in some cases, have additional conditions.40 The Commission notes that the proposed exemptions are intended to be consistent with the Commission's determination set forth in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule and would not limit the applicability of any CEA provision or Commission regulation to any person or transaction except as provided in the proposed rulemaking.41 This proposal modifies some of the terms that will be used to refer to the entities that are exempt from the Clearing Requirement, but this modification is not intended to change the scope or substance of the exemption. For example, in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule the Commission referred to ''foreign central banks.'' Under this proposal, the Commission is proposing to use the term ''central bank'' and to include U.S. central bank entities such as the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other Federal Reserve Banks in the definition of ''central banks'' proposed to be exempted from the Clearing Requirement. This approach is similar to the one taken by the Commission and the prudential regulators in promulgating the margin requirements for uncleared swaps.42 40 For example, the proposed exemption for swaps entered into by CDFIs in proposed regulation 50.77 of subpart D would be available only for certain types of interest rate swaps. The exceptions and exemptions under subpart C of part 50 of the Commission's regulations apply generally to an entity that satisfies certain conditions. 41 The Commission notes that uncleared swaps with a counterparty that is subject to the CEA and Commission regulations with regard to such swaps must still comply with the CEA and Commission regulations as they pertain to uncleared swaps. 42 See definition of ''sovereign entity'' in Commission regulation 23.151. In addition, in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule, the Commission referred to certain exempt swap counterparties as ''foreign governments.'' The term ''foreign government'' was intended to refer to sovereigns, similar to the U.S. Federal Government, that were located outside of the U.S. Because the Commission distinguished the Federal Government from state and local government entities, the term ''foreign government'' was intended to apply only to the federal level of governmental organizations.43 In an effort to make that distinction clear and to emphasize the fact that state level governmental bodies would not be eligible for this exemption, the Commission is proposing to use the term ''sovereign entities'' in this rule proposal rather than ''foreign government,'' which was the term used in the 2012 End-User Exception final rule. The Commission seeks comment regarding the terms and definitions proposed below. 1. Proposed Definition of Central Bank Proposed regulation 50.75(a) would set forth a definition of ''central bank.'' The proposed definition would define central bank to mean a reserve bank or monetary authority of a central government (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or any of the Federal Reserve Banks) or the Bank for International Settlements.44 The Commission believes an exemption from the Clearing Requirement for central banks is appropriate because these entities are created by statute, are authorized to work to promote the public interest, and are part of, or aligned with, a central government. The authorizing statutes generally provide that the government owns all or part of the capital stock or equity interest of the central bank.45 The 43 77 FR at 42562. The Commission stated that, ''Congress did not expressly exclude state and local government entities form the 'financial entity' definition. On the contrary, in Section 2(h)(7)(C)(i)(VII), Congress expressly included employee benefit plans of state and local governments in the 'financial entity' definition, thereby prohibiting them from using the end-user exception.'' Id. 44 Congress specifically excluded ''any agreement, contract, or transaction a counterparty of which is a Federal Reserve bank, the Federal Government, or a Federal agency that is expressly backed by the full faith and credit of the United States'' from the definition of a swap. The proposed definition includes ''any of the Federal Reserve Banks'' for clarity. 45 E.g., Article 28.2, Capital of the ECB Protocol on the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, available at https://www.ecb.europa.eu/ecb/legal/pdf/en_ statute_2.pdf. Attachments Original document

