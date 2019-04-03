CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Agricultural Advisory Committee Announces Full Agenda and New Advisory Committee Members for its April 11 Public Meeting in Overland Park, KS

April 3, 2019

Washington, DC - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) announced today the full agenda for its upcoming public meeting on April 11, 2019, which will be held in Overland Park, Kansas. [See CFTC Press Release 7898-19]

CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who sponsors the AAC, also announced the new and returning AAC members. Charlie Thornton, Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, is the Designated Federal Officer for the AAC.

At this meeting, the AAC will hear from:

The Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) about the operational and regulatory environment for FCMs

Cash market innovators about technological, transparency and operational innovations in agricultural cash markets; and

CME Group presenting the evolution of electronic trading in its agricultural markets and an overview of its matching algorithms.

The committee will also identify work streams and/or subcommittee groups that can help generate actionable recommendations to the Commission on select issues.

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Ann Wright (202) 418-5594.

What: CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Marriott Kansas City Overland Park 10800 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park, Kansas 66210 When: Thursday, April 11, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.

Conference call information:

Domestic Toll Free 1-800-369-1920 Domestic Toll Number 1-210-234-0020 Conference Passcode 5563239

Watch and/or listen to this event live via WebEx:

Webinar URL https://www.mymeetings.com/nc/join/ Conference/Meeting Number PWXW8936983 Conference Passcode 5563239

For agenda updates and instructions to access the meeting, please visit AAC.

See Agenda and AAC Members under Related Links