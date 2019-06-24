Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Announces Approximately $2.5 Million Whistleblower Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

June 24, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today a whistleblower award of approximately $2.5 million to be paid to an individual whistleblower. In ordering the award, the CFTC took into account the significance of early reporting of misconduct, however, the award was reduced because of the whistleblower's delay in reporting to the CFTC.

'Today's award goes to a whistleblower who assisted the CFTC at every step of the investigation,' said James McDonald, Director of the CFTC's Division of Enforcement. 'Although this award was substantial, it was reduced because of an unreasonable delay in reporting the violations. We hope this case illustrates the importance of reporting violations to the CFTC as soon as reasonably possible. Reporting early lessens the harm violators can inflict on the public and hastens our investigations to bring the culprits to justice.'

Christopher Ehrman, Director of CFTC's Whistleblower Office, said, 'We understand that whistleblowers may have reasons to delay reporting suspected Commodity Exchange Act violations, however, there is a point at which a delay becomes unreasonable. Timeliness is critical because it plays a vital role in our assessment of whistleblower awards. The facts in this case indicated that the whistleblower unreasonably delayed in reporting information, which resulted in a diminished award.'

CFTC's Whistleblower Program was created under Section 748 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. The CFTC can pay awards not only on CFTC enforcement actions, but also on related actions brought by other federal regulators if certain conditions are met. Whistleblowers are eligible to receive between 10 and 30 percent of the monetary sanctions collected in actions where the amount of sanctions ordered exceeds $1 million.

The Whistleblower Program also provides confidentiality protections for whistleblowers. Regardless of whether the CFTC grants an award, the CFTC will not disclose any information which could reasonably be expected to reveal a whistleblower's identity, except in limited circumstances such as when disclosure is required in connection with a public proceeding, or when the Director of the Division of Enforcement exercises his authority to share important information with other regulators. Consistent with this confidentiality requirement, the CFTC will not disclose the name of the enforcement action in which the whistleblower provided information or the exact dollar amount of the award granted.

In addition, the program affords protections against retaliation. Employers may not take any action to impede a would-be whistleblower from communicating directly with the Commission's staff about possible violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA); nor may employers discharge, demote, suspend, harass, or in any way discriminate against someone for providing information to the Commission under the Whistleblower Program. An employee may have a private right of action, and the CFTC may bring an enforcement action against an employer for any retaliatory acts.

All whistleblower awards are paid from the CFTC Customer Protection Fund established by Congress and financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the CFTC by violators of the CEA. No money is taken or withheld from harmed investors to fund the program.

Since issuing its first award in 2014, the CFTC has awarded over $90 million to whistleblowers. The Commission actions associated with those awards have resulted in sanctions orders totaling more than $730 million.

* * * * *

Anyone with information related to potential violations of the CEA or the CFTC's rules and regulations can submit a tip by filling out a Form TCR (Tip, Complaint or Referral) online at https://whistleblower.gov/overview/submitatip. To learn more about the CFTC's Whistleblower Program, please visit the program's website at https://www.whistleblower.gov/.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 18:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Building New Community Safety Infrastructure in Fort Frances
PU
02:32pMONDAY FINISH : Reavie breaks 11-year drought with Travelers victory
PU
02:32pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump
RE
02:29pWall Street struggles for direction ahead of G20 summit
RE
02:18pUK puts mini-bond regulation under spotlight after LCF collapse
RE
02:13pOil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
RE
02:12pAMF FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY OF FRENCH RE : The Autorité des marchés financiers and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution warn the public against the activities of several websites and entities proposing forex investments without being authorised to do so
PU
02:09pOil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
RE
02:02pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Announces Approximately $2.5 Million Whistleblower Award
PU
01:57pIndian Central Bank's Deputy Governor Resigns
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3Oil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About