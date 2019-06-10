CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo Announces Signing of Collective Bargaining Agreement with National Treasury Employees Union

June 10, 2019

Washington, DC - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo joined Tony Reardon, President of the National Treasury Employees Union, to sign a new Master Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) today at CFTC's Washington, D.C. headquarters. This marks the first Master CBA that covers all bargaining unit employees CFTC-wide.

'During my tenure as Chairman, I have recognized the importance that satisfaction in the workplace has for us as an organization, and I have been committed to helping to improve your work experience,' said Chairman Giancarlo. 'I am confident that this CBA along with other successes such as implementation of a new telework and work schedules policy, a three-year compensation agreement and the promise of performance management and pay reform have helped to begin that journey.'

After nearly three years of negotiation, the Master CBA signed today represents an agreement between labor and management on how conditions of employment will be handled at the CFTC and details the roles and duties of management, the union and employees. This collective bargaining agreement covers typical conditions of employment, including, negotiated grievance procedures; telework and work schedules; merit promotions and performance management.

At the signing ceremony, Chairman Giancarlo also gave special recognition to Mary Connelly, President, NTEU Chapter 337, and her bargaining team as well as CFTC Chief Negotiator Shannon Schmidt and the CFTC bargaining team, that included Paul Ullman, Jennifer Plumlee, Jon Van Doren, and Rick Glaser, as well as all the subject matter experts and managers that contributed to this collaborative effort.