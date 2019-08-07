CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Chairman Tarbert Announces Additional Executive Leadership Appointments

August 7, 2019

Directors of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs and International Affairs to Join the Agency

Washington, DC- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the following appointments to the CFTC's executive leadership team:

Summer K. Mersinger will serve as Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

Suyash G. Paliwal will serve as Director of the Office of International Affairs

Both Ms. Mersinger and Mr. Paliwal will join the CFTC in August.

'I am grateful that Summer and Suyash will be joining our team of A-players. My office has moved quickly to bring in the best and brightest, and Summer and Suyash are no exception,' said Chairman Tarbert. 'The CFTC is tackling unfinished business and the unwritten future in earnest. I look forward to the contributions the Offices of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs and International Affairs will make as the Commission works to ensure our derivatives markets continue to be fair, innovative, and vibrant.'

Additional personnel appointments made by Chairman Tarbert can be found below.

