CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Chairman Tarbert Statement on Bipartisan House Action to Reauthorize the CFTC

October 30, 2019

Washington, DC- In response to today's unanimous bipartisan approval of legislation in the House Agriculture Committee to reauthorize the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Chairman Heath P. Tarbert issued the following statement:

'I commend Chairman Peterson, Ranking Member Conaway,and the House Agriculture Committee for unanimously passing bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the CFTC. The sound regulation of our derivatives markets, which see more than $4 trillion in notional activity each day, is critical to the health of the U.S. economy and the pocketbook of every American. These markets help inform the price of everything from food and gasoline to home mortgage interest. Today's bipartisan action highlights the importance of the work done at the CFTC and represents a significant first step in the legislative process. I look forward to working with members of both parties in both chambers to see a bill through to completion.'

-CFTC-