Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Charges Former Floor Broker with Misappropriating Client Funds, Registration Violations, and Making False Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

September 30, 2019

Washington, DC - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order filing and settling charges against Coby Tresner of Andover, Kansas, for failing to register with the CFTC as an associated person and as a commodity trading advisor as required, misappropriating client funds, and making false or misleading statements to the CFTC during its investigation into his misconduct.

The order requires Tresner to pay a $250,000 civil monetary penalty to the CFTC as well as restitution to clients whose funds he misappropriated. The order also permanently bans Tresner from trading on or subject to the rules of any CFTC-registered exchange or other CFTC-registered entity. In addition, the order permanently prohibits Tresner from entering into any transactions involving commodity interests, on behalf of himself or others, and from applying for registration with the CFTC, among other prohibitions.

The order covers Tresner's conduct during various periods of time between December 2014 and July 2018. The order finds that Tresner solicited and received funds from clients to trade cattle futures on their behalf, but instead of using the funds for trading, Tresner misappropriated the funds and used them to pay personal debts and living expenses.

The order also finds that Tresner solicited and accepted orders for futures contracts from customers of a registered introducing broker when he was not registered as required with the CFTC as an associated person of that firm or as a floor broker. The order further states that Tresner acted, and held himself out to the public, as a commodity trading advisor when he was not registered as such with the Commission.

Finally, the order finds that Tresner, in response to a subpoena and in an interview, knowingly provided misleading information to CFTC staff by failing to identify all persons or entities from whom he had obtained funds to trade cattle futures.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this matter are Karin N. Roth, Shantel Ogbuagu, Judith Slowly, Candice Aloisi, Lenel Hickson, Jr., and Manal M. Sultan.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24pJapan big manufacturers' mood sours to six-year low - BOJ tankan
RE
08:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Global Agribusiness to Pay $175,000 for Failure to File Timely Reports
PU
08:18pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Authorizes Construction of LNG Facility in Plaquemines
PU
08:08pIrish manufacturing growth contracts for a fourth month - PMI
RE
08:03pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Former Floor Broker with Misappropriating Client Funds, Registration Violations, and Making False Statements
PU
08:02pJapan big manufacturers' mood worsens - BOJ tankan
RE
07:58pJapan jobless rate flat at 2.2% in August - government
RE
07:33pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster
PU
07:33pBANK OF JAMAICA : Monetary Policy Press Release - September 2019 final
PU
07:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Former Registrant with Making False and Misleading Statements During a Investigation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..
4Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
5CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group