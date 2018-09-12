Log in
CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Dawn D. Stump Sworn in to Serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC

09/12/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

September 12, 2018

Ceremonial swearing in at Fearless Girl Statue in NYC

New York City - Dawn D. Stump was ceremoniously sworn in today to serve as a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Former CFTC Commissioner Jill E. Sommers administered the oath of office to Stump at the Fearless Girl Statue in New York City.

'I am honored to re-enter public service as a Commissioner and proud to join the CFTC in advancing a mission I have long supported,' said Stump. 'I am also grateful to former Commissioner Sommers for helping me mark this occasion in a manner that recognizes the contributions that many women have made to the agency. I look forward to working with Chairman Giancarlo and my fellow Commissioners.'

'It is my honor to welcome Dawn to the Commission and I look forward to working with her,' said Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. 'Her experience working in Congress on matters impacting farmers and ranchers and the fact that she spent her life and dedicated her professional career working in and around agriculture will add immeasurable value to the Commission and the markets we regulate.'

Prior to her appointment, Stump was President of Stump Strategic, a consulting firm she founded in 2016. Before starting her firm, Stump was Executive Director and Senior Vice President of U.S. Policy for the Futures Industry Association (FIA) and a Vice President at the New York Stock Exchange.

During much of her career she also served the public sector in staff positions in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, including six years at the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry where she focused on various farm policy, rural development, and renewable energy matters as well as oversight of the CFTC. While serving in both Congressional houses, she participated in negotiations of two farm bills, CFTC reauthorization, and the Dodd-Frank Act. Stump is from Olton, Texas and grew up working in the agricultural sector.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics degree from Texas Tech University. Stump is married and has two children.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:17:04 UTC
