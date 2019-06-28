CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Extends Public Comment Period for Proposal to Amend Derivatives Clearing Organization Regulations

June 28, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that it is extending to September 13 the comment period for the proposed rulemaking to amend certain regulations that apply to derivatives clearing organizations under Part 39 of the CFTC's regulations.

The proposed amendments would, among other things, address certain risk management and reporting obligations, clarify the meaning of certain provisions, simplify processes for registration and reporting, and codify existing staff relief and guidance. The original comment period for the proposed rulemaking was to expire on July 15.

Notice of the extension will be published in the Federal Register shortly. All comments will be posted on the CFTC's website.