Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Federal Court Orders Husband and Wife Team and Their Company to Pay Defrauded Customers More Than $1 Million in Connection with a Futures Trading Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:05pm EST

February 8, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that on December 27, 2018 a Washington State federal court ordered Bellevue, Washington residents Sung Hong a/k/a Lawrence Hong or Laurence Hong, his wife, Hyun Joo Hong a/k/a/ Grace Hong, and their company Pishon Holding LLC to pay more than $1.25 million in restitution in connection with an enforcement action brought by the CFTC charging the defendants with fraudulent solicitation and misappropriation involving futures contracts. In addition to the restitution, the Court Order also imposes a permanent trading and registration ban on the Hongs and Pishonand prohibits them from violating provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) as charged.

The Court's Order stems from a CFTC Complaint filed on June 1, 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. [See CFTC Press Release 7569-17]. In the Order, Judge Marsha Pechman found that the Hongs and Pishon misappropriated $1,259,317.77 from their customers. Additionally, the court found that the Hongs and Pishon fraudulently solicited more than $11 million dollars from customers for the purpose of trading futures contacts. The court further found that the Hongs and Pishon lied about, about among other things how much money they had under management; Laurence Hong's prior trading success; and how trading fees would be deducted from customer accounts. At the same time, the Court Order found, the Hongs and Pishon failed to tell customers that Laurence Hong had been imprisoned previously for 33 months in connection with wire fraud charges.

In a parallel criminal case filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Laurence Hong and Grace Hong pleaded guilty on March 27, 2018 and March 30, 2018, respectively, to multiple criminal counts. See Case No. CR17-163TSZ. On October 11, 2018, Laurence Hong was sentenced to a 180-month prison term and Grace Hong was sentenced to a 72-month prison term. The court ordered that the defendants also pay restitution in the criminal matter. In recognition of the prior restitution award in the criminal matter, Judge Pechman ordered that the defendants may offset their civil restitution obligation with payments in the criminal matter on a one-to-one basis.

The CFTC cautions victims that restitution orders may not result in the recovery of money lost because the wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure the wrongdoers are held accountable.

The Division of Enforcement thanks the United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington and the FBI for their invaluable assistance and cooperation.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 17:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury and IRS Kick Off a Successful Tax Filing Season
PU
12:26pTrump official slams cartels as lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
12:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Federal Court Orders Husband and Wife Team and Their Company to Pay Defrauded Customers More Than $1 Million in Connection with a Futures Trading Scheme
PU
12:04pDollar index clings to gains, U.S.-China to hold trade talks
RE
12:03pDollar index clings to gains, U.S.-China to hold trade talks
RE
12:02pWall Street down for third day on lingering trade worries
RE
11:49aS&P 500 first quarter earnings seen declining from year earlier - Refinitiv data
RE
11:42aNational Enquirer owner defends reporting on Amazon's Bezos
RE
11:42aTSX falls on global growth concerns, jobless data
RE
11:35aStocks head for weekly loss while dollar firms again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5TOTAL : TOTAL : Discovers Gas in Western Cape

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.