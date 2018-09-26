Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Files Two Enforcement Actions Addressing Attempted Manipulation, Unauthorized Trading, and Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

September 26, 2018

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued two Orders today filing and simultaneously settling charges against various respondents for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and Commission Regulations, including for attempted manipulation, fraud, and unauthorized trading, as set forth below and as more fully described in the related press releases for each Order.

Orders Filed Today

CFTC Charges Two Commodity Traders with Attempted Manipulation of Agricultural Markets

The CFTC today issued an Order against Adam Flavin (Flavin Order) and an Order against Peter Grady (Grady Order), traders at a Commodity Merchandising Firm, filing and simultaneously settling charges for their attempted manipulation of the price of certain wheat futures and options contracts that were traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The Flavin Order requires payment of a $125,000 civil monetary penalty, and imposes a trading ban, as set forth in the order, for four years. The Grady Order requires payment of a $250,000 civil monetary penalty, and imposes a trading ban, as set forth in the order, for nine months. (Read more here)

CFTC Orders an Iowa Introducing Broker and Its Principals to Pay $11.9 Million in Restitution to Farmers and a $1.25 Million Civil Monetary Penalty for Fraud, Unauthorized Trading, and False Statements to the CME, Among Other Violations: Farmers in Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota Harmed

The CFTC today issued an Order filing and simultaneously settling charges against Kooima & Kaemingk Commodities, Inc. (K&K), Lauren Kaemingk (Kaemingk), and Bradley Kooima (Kooima), all of Iowa, for Kaemingk's fraud, unauthorized trading, fraud, and making false or misleading statements to CME Group Inc. (CME), for a former employee's fraud ,unauthorized trading and violation of CME position limits in live cattle futures contracts,; and for K&K's, Kaemingk's, and Kooima's supervision failures. The Order requires K&K, Kaemingk, and Kooima to pay $11,920,857.05 in restitution to their customers, which are almost entirely comprised of individual farmers and large-scale farming operations. The Order also requires K&K, Kaemingk, and Kooima to pay a civil monetary penalty of $1,250,000 and orders that they cease and desist from further violations of the Act and Regulations, as charged. (Read more here)

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aTraders keep bets on U.S. Fed's 2019 interest rate rises
RE
12:06aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on Argentina-IMF Agreement
PU
12:06aARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : Secretary Perdue Rings the Closing Bell at NYSE
PU
12:01aARNOLD & PORTER LLP : & Porter Again Named to Working Mother Magazine's '100 Best Companies' List
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files Two Enforcement Actions Addressing Attempted Manipulation, Unauthorized Trading, and Fraud
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Two Commodity Traders with Attempted Manipulation of Agricultural Markets
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders an Iowa Introducing Broker and Its Principals to Pay $11.9 Million in Restitution to Farmers and a $1.25 Million Civil Monetary Penalty for Fraud, Unauthorized Trading, and False Statements to the CME, Among Other Violations
PU
09/26House Passes Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- Update
DJ
09/26ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, at New York Event, Urges Doubling Resources of ‘Indispensable’ Central Emergency Response Fund to Improve Humanitarian Aid Delivery
PU
09/26ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Scaled‑Up Action to Implement Paris Targets Crucial for Outpacing Climate Change, Secretary-General Tells One Planet Summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
2AV HOMES INC : AV Homes Stockholders Approve Taylor Morrison Merger
3SUNTRUST BANKS : SUNTRUST BANKS : Bank Increases Prime Rate
4INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend
5US BANCORP : US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent from 5.00 Percent Effective Sept..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.