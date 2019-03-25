Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Finalizes Rule to Help US Small Businesses and Job Creators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

March 25, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today in an open meeting of the Commission adopted the final rule for the de minimis exception for swaps entered into by Insured Depository Institutions (IDIs) in connection with loans to customers.

'This proposal will allow small and medium size commercial borrowers - manufacturers, home builders, agricultural cooperatives, community hospitals and small municipalities - to conduct prudent risk management that is difficult for them under the current rule,' said CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo in the open meeting. 'Today's rule is about prudent risk management by America's small business borrowers and job creators. It is about investment in local communities in the real economy. It is about increasing prosperity and employing our fellow Americans. Frankly, things just don't get more important than that.'

The final rule is an amendment to the de minimis exception within the swap dealer definition in the Commission's regulations that establishes as a factor in the de minimis threshold determination whether a given swap has specified characteristics of swaps entered into by IDIs in connection with loans to customers.

This amendment will better allow small and medium-size commercial borrowers to conduct prudent risk management, and promote investment in American communities. The Commission expects that the amendment will facilitate the provision of swaps by IDIs, particularly small and mid-sized banks, to their loan customers because the IDIs will be able to provide risk-mitigating swaps to these customers in connection with originating loans without counting the swaps towards their de minimis threshold.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 23:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54pNEW JERSEY ASSEMBLY REPUBLICANS : Assembly advances New Jersey Agriculture Day resolution
PU
08:53pGlobal strain stirs BOJ debate of more easing in March
RE
08:49pTrump foe Avenatti charged with trying to extort $20 million from Nike
RE
08:45pSamsung Electronics expects quarter one earnings to miss market forecasts
RE
08:45pFed's Rosengren Says Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes
DJ
08:20pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : .S. and Egypt Hold 31st Military Cooperation Committee Meeting
PU
08:00pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Finalizes Rule to Help US Small Businesses and Job Creators
PU
07:56pSterling falls as May admits she is still short of support for Brexit vote
RE
07:50pBC LNG ALLIANCE : Local mayors, First Nations, trades and businesses welcome legislation to remove barriers for B.C.'s newest industry
PU
07:50pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : celebrates top silage makers of 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
4KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD : KIBARAN RESOURCES : Tanzania and Germany to Forge Closer Economic Relationship
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Pentagon eyeing 5G solutions with Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia - official

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.