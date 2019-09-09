CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Global Markets Advisory Committee to Meet on September 24

September 9, 2019

Washington, DC- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at CFTC's Washington, DC headquarters.

CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump is the sponsor of GMAC.

At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations on developments regarding the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives and on the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) 2.2, including responses to the consultation by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on various aspects of EMIR 2.2 affecting third-country central counterparties (CCPs).

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Andrée Goldsmith at (202) 418-6624.

What: Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room

1155 21st Street, NW Washington, DC 20581 Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Viewing/Listening Instructions : Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov . To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.

Conference call information:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-951-7311 International Toll Numbers: International Numbers Conference Passcode: 2665194

Public comments can be submitted, identified by ''Global Markets Advisory Committee,' by any of the following methods: CFTC website: http://comments.cftc.gov; mail to: U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary; electronic mail to: [email protected]; or hand delivered/courier service at the address above.

Members of the public can submit written statements byOctober 1, 2019. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov. Use the title 'Global Markets Advisory Committee' on the statement submitted.

CFTC's Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.

-CFTC-