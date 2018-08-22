Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Issues Orders of Registration to Osaka Exchange and Nasdaq Oslo ASA to Permit Trading by Direct Access from the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

August 22, 2018

Washington, DC - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today it has issued Orders of Registration to Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE), a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) located in Japan, and Nasdaq Oslo ASA (Nasdaq Oslo) an FBOT located in Norway. Under the Orders, OSE and Nasdaq Oslo are permitted to provide their identified members or other participants located in the U.S. with direct access to their electronic order entry and trade matching systems.

These exchanges satisfied CFTC requirements for FBOT registration by demonstrating, among other things, that they possess the attributes of established, organized exchanges and are subject to continued oversight by regulators that provide comprehensive supervision and regulation that is comparable to the supervision and regulation the CFTC requires.

Including OSE and Nasdaq Oslo, there are 19 FBOTs that are currently registered with the CFTC.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Joins Victoria Business Leaders to Discuss Competitiveness
PU
07:17pMexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:12pEXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
07:12pSEPTEMBER 2018 BILL INSERT : Commercial Power Content Label (Filebank)
PU
07:02pCITY OF CHULA VISTA CA : Healthy changes at chula vista facilities
PU
07:01pMEXICAN OFFICIAL : U.S., Mexico Near Accord on Nafta Sticking Points
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.