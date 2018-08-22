CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Issues Orders of Registration to Osaka Exchange and Nasdaq Oslo ASA to Permit Trading by Direct Access from the U.S.

August 22, 2018

Washington, DC - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today it has issued Orders of Registration to Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE), a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) located in Japan, and Nasdaq Oslo ASA (Nasdaq Oslo) an FBOT located in Norway. Under the Orders, OSE and Nasdaq Oslo are permitted to provide their identified members or other participants located in the U.S. with direct access to their electronic order entry and trade matching systems.

These exchanges satisfied CFTC requirements for FBOT registration by demonstrating, among other things, that they possess the attributes of established, organized exchanges and are subject to continued oversight by regulators that provide comprehensive supervision and regulation that is comparable to the supervision and regulation the CFTC requires.

Including OSE and Nasdaq Oslo, there are 19 FBOTs that are currently registered with the CFTC.