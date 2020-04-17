Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : New York Federal Court Orders Defendants to Pay More Than $595,000 for Forex Solicitation Fraud and Misappropriation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

April 17, 2020

Washington, DC - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York entered an order of consent judgment against Jason Amada and his company Amada Capital Management LLC, both of New York, finding they fraudulently solicited more than $680,000 from 18 clients to open individually managed off-exchange foreign currency (forex) accounts and misappropriated client funds.

The order requires the defendants to pay $596,700 in restitution to defrauded clients and prohibits them from engaging in conduct that violates certain provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations. The order also permanently bans the defendants from registering with the CFTC, claiming an exemption from registration, and trading in CFTC-regulated markets. The judgment resolves a CFTC enforcement case filed on August 29, 2018. (See CFTC Press Release No. 7778-18).

According to the order, starting in at least October 2013 and proceeding through December 2018, the defendants held Amada Capital Management LLC out to the public as a commodity trading advisor and solicited consumers to open forex trading accounts, while simultaneously misrepresenting their forex trading experience and profitability, among other things. The defendants also regularly provided clients with false account statements showing profitable trading, when the defendants actually had engaged in only limited, unsuccessful forex trading and used the vast majority of client funds to make cash withdrawals or to pay for business or personal expenses, including restaurant meals, rent, and fantasy sports bets. Additionally, the defendants failed to register with the CFTC as required under the Commodity Exchange Act and Commission regulations.

In a separate action brought by the New York State Office of the Attorney General, Amada pleaded guilty to felony charges of grand larceny and operating a scheme to defraud. [See People v. Jason Amada, Indictment No. 3017-2018 and Superior Court Information 3046-2019 (N.Y. Sup. Ct.)]. On November 21, 2019, Amada was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

The CFTC cautions that orders requiring repayment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost because the wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure that wrongdoers are held accountable.

The CFTC appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are Nicholas Sloey, Rachel Hayes, Elsie Robinson, Christopher Reed, and Charles Marvine, as well as former staff member Peter Riggs.

* * * * * *

CFTC's Foreign Currency (Forex) Fraud Advisory

The CFTC has issued several customer protection Fraud Advisories that provide the warning signs of fraud, including the Foreign Currency (Forex) Trading Fraud Advisory, to help customers identify this sort of scam.

The CFTC also strongly urges the public to verify a company's registration with the Commission before committing funds. If unregistered, a customer should be wary of providing funds to that entity. A company's registration status can be found using NFA BASIC.

Customers and other individuals can report suspicious activities or information, such as possible violations of commodity trading laws, to the Division of Enforcement via a toll-free hotline 866-FON-CFTC (866-366-2382) or file a tip or complaintonline.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 17:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction Employment Declines In 20 States And D.C. In March, In Line With Industry Survey Showing Growing Job Losses For The Sector
PU
01:49pUK monitoring Imagination Technologies situation - government source
RE
01:48pCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Rules on Central Bank Facilities for Financial Undertakings amended due to introduction of special temporary collateralised lending facilities
PU
01:38pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Says Tackling ‘Crushing Debt' Central to COVID-19 Responses, at Joint Meeting of Financial Bodies
PU
01:33pOil mixed as weak Chinese data, growing U.S. supplies offset Trump plan to ease lockdown
RE
01:33pWall St. climbs on Boeing, Trump's reopening plan
RE
01:31pWall Street climbs on Boeing, Trump's reopening plan
RE
01:30pLBA Ware Issues Q1 2020 LO Compensation Report
SE
01:17pTotal working with Mozambique to manage COVID-19 cases at LNG site
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group