Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Orders an Iowa Introducing Broker and Its Principals to Pay $11.9 Million in Restitution to Farmers and a $1.25 Million Civil Monetary Penalty for Fraud, Unauthorized Trading, and False Statements to the CME, Among Other Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

September 26, 2018

Farmers in Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota Harmed

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today issued an Order filing and simultaneously settling charges against Kooima & Kaemingk Commodities, Inc. (K&K), Lauren Kaemingk (Kaemingk), and Bradley Kooima (Kooima), all of Iowa, for Kaemingk's fraud, unauthorized trading, and making false or misleading statements to CME Group Inc. (CME), for a former employee's fraud, unauthorized trading, and violation of CME position limits in live cattle futures contracts, and for K&K's, Kaemingk's, and Kooima's supervision failures. The CFTC Order requires K&K, Kaemingk, and Kooima to pay $11,920,857.05 in restitution to their customers, which are almost entirely comprised of individual farmers and large-scale farming operations. The Order also requires K&K, Kaemingk, and Kooima to pay a civil monetary penalty of $1,250,000 and orders that they cease and desist from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations, as charged.

CFTC's Director of Enforcement Comments

James McDonald, CFTC Director of Enforcement, stated: 'Many farmers depend on the futures markets to help protect their operations from financial uncertainty. Those farmers should be able to trust that their Introducing Broker will deal with them honestly. Brokers are also expected to respond truthfully and completely to CME and other exchanges when misconduct is being investigated. When brokers defraud their customers and then seek to cover it up - as in this case - the Commission will vigorously pursue them.'

As noted in the Order, K&K fraudulently solicited customers and opened investment accounts for certain customers beginning around January 2012. Further, the Order finds that, between January 2012 and February 2016, K&K, through two of its associated persons, a former employee and Kaemingk, defrauded customers by its unauthorized trading, which caused net customer losses of approximately $11.9 million.

Further, the Order finds that when the CME opened an investigation into the former employee's position-limit violation, K&K, through Kaemingk, engaged in a cover-up to conceal the scope of the unauthorized trading at K&K. Kaemingk encouraged a customer to withhold information from CME during its investigation. Kaemingk also made misleading statements to CME during an interview.

Today, CME issued a Notice of Disciplinary Action in which K&K, Kaemingk, and Kooima agreed to pay a fine of $1.25 million arising out of the conduct that is the subject of the CFTC's Order. In imposing its civil monetary penalty, the CFTC took into account the fine imposed by CME in its related action. The CFTC thanks CME for its assistance.

The CFTC also thanks National Futures Association for its assistance in this matter.

CFTC Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are Nicholas Sloey, Elsie Robinson, Lauren Fulks, Peter Riggs, James Humphrey, Jeff Le Riche, Chris Reed, and Charles Marvine.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aTraders keep bets on U.S. Fed's 2019 interest rate rises
RE
12:06aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on Argentina-IMF Agreement
PU
12:06aARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : Secretary Perdue Rings the Closing Bell at NYSE
PU
12:01aARNOLD & PORTER LLP : & Porter Again Named to Working Mother Magazine's '100 Best Companies' List
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files Two Enforcement Actions Addressing Attempted Manipulation, Unauthorized Trading, and Fraud
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Two Commodity Traders with Attempted Manipulation of Agricultural Markets
PU
09/26CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders an Iowa Introducing Broker and Its Principals to Pay $11.9 Million in Restitution to Farmers and a $1.25 Million Civil Monetary Penalty for Fraud, Unauthorized Trading, and False Statements to the CME, Among Other Violations
PU
09/26House Passes Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- Update
DJ
09/26ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, at New York Event, Urges Doubling Resources of ‘Indispensable’ Central Emergency Response Fund to Improve Humanitarian Aid Delivery
PU
09/26ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Scaled‑Up Action to Implement Paris Targets Crucial for Outpacing Climate Change, Secretary-General Tells One Planet Summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
2AV HOMES INC : AV Homes Stockholders Approve Taylor Morrison Merger
3SUNTRUST BANKS : SUNTRUST BANKS : Bank Increases Prime Rate
4INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend
5US BANCORP : US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent from 5.00 Percent Effective Sept..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.