CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Revokes FBOT Registration at the Request of ICE Futures Canada, Inc.

September 19, 2018

Washington, DC- At the request of the ICE Futures Canada, Inc. (IFCA), a foreign board of trade (FBOT), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an order revoking its FBOT registration.

IFCA requested its registration be revoked with the voluntary closure of IFCA earlier this year. As the result of IFCA's decision to cease operations, the Manitoba Securities Commission, by order dated August 21, 2018, revoked the designations of IFCA as a self-regulatory organization and as a commodity futures exchange.

The CFTC granted IFCA FBOT registration by order on August 25, 2015, which permitted it to allow identified members or other participants located in the United States to enter trades directly into the trade matching system of the FBOT.

CFTC regulations state that the agency may revoke an FBOT's registration in the event the FBOT is no longer authorized, licensed or registered, as applicable, in its home jurisdiction. Accordingly, the CFTC order revokes IFCA's FBOT registration effective August 21, 2018. With the revocation of IFCA's registration, there are now 18 FBOTs that are registered with the CFTC.