Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Staff Provide Guidance, No-Action Relief for FCM Separate Account Practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

July 10, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) and Division of Clearing and Risk (DCR) today issued a joint DSIO staff advisory interpretation and DCR time limited no-action relief letter related to the treatment of separate accounts by futures commission merchants (FCMs). This advisory and no-action relief letter address CFTC Regulation 1.56 and its prohibition on limited recourse and FCM margining practices for customers with more than one futures account.

'Today's advisory underscores the prohibition on an FCM's ability to limit recourse for any customer,' said DSIO Director Matthew Kulkin. 'Further, the time-limited no-action relief allows derivative clearing organizations (DCOs) to permit FCMs to continue some margining practices relied upon by FCMs to accommodate separate accounts of the same owner. CFTC staff's recognition of these practices carefully balances the needs of certain customer relationships without increasing the risk to clearing member FCMs, provided that the FCM also complies with rigorous risk management conditions.'

The no-action relief would permit DCOs to allow FCMs to treat separate accounts for the same beneficial owner separately for margin purposes, including the withdrawal of excess margin, provided that specified risk management conditions were met. The no-action relief is time limited to two years to allow staff time to recommend, and the Commission time to conduct, a rulemaking that would make permanent the ability of FCMs to separately margin separate accounts of the same beneficial owner, under specified risk management controls that would appropriately support market integrity and customer protection.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Defendants and Orders Them to Pay Penalties and Restitution for Bitcoin Solicitation Fraud, Impersonating a CFTC Investigator, and Sending Forged CFTC Documents
PU
03:53pFACEBOOK : Fed chief calls for Facebook to halt Libra project until concerns addressed
RE
03:46pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Slides Most In Three Weeks As Powell Spurs July Rate-cut Bets
DJ
03:44pWorld stocks rise, dollar drops as Fed chair remarks boost rate-cut hopes
RE
03:43pOOGA MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : Kathy Hill, Ergon
PU
03:40pU.S. oil firms cut nearly a third of Gulf of Mexico output ahead of storm
RE
03:38pOil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
03:35pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pare Intra-day Gains After Dovish Testimony By Fed Chairman Powell
DJ
03:33pWorld stocks rise, dollar drops as Fed chair remarks boost rate-cut hopes
RE
03:33pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Staff Provide Guidance, No-Action Relief for FCM Separate Account Practices
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About