CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on March 27, 2019

February 27, 2019

Washington, DC- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at CFTC's Washington, DC, headquarters.

CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC and Daniel Gorfine, Director of LabCFTC, is the Designated Federal Officer (DFO).

At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations and actionable recommendations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cyber Security, and also hear about research findings on automated orders in the futures and options markets from the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight.

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Daniel Gorfine at (202) 418-5625.

What: Technology Advisory Committee Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room

1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 Date: March 27, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Viewing/Listening Instructions : Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov . To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.

Conference call information:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-951-7311 International Toll Numbers: International Numbers Conference Passcode: 7387894

Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting should submit them by April 3, 2019. Written statements should be submitted by mail to: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary, or by electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov. Please use the title 'Technology Advisory Committee' on any written statement submitted. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov.

You may submit public comments, identified by ''Technology Advisory Committee,'' by any of the following methods: CFTC website: http://comments.cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on the website.

CFTC's Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.