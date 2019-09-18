Log in
CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on October 3

09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

September 18, 2019

Washington, DC- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the CFTC's Washington, DC headquarters.

CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.

At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations and actionable recommendations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cybersecurity.

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of disabilities should notify Meghan Tente, the TAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5785.

What:

TechnologyAdvisory Committee Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
1155 21st Street, NW

Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.

Domestic Toll Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

3637010

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by 'Technology Advisory Committee,' by October 10, 2019. Statements should be submitted by mail to Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581; by electronic mail to: [email protected]; or hand delivered/courier service at the address above.

Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov.

The CFTC's Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates, and commercial end-users.

-CFTC-

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC
