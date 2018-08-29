Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : U.S. Senate Confirms Stump, Berkovitz as CFTC Commissioners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

August 29, 2018

Washington, DC - Late yesterday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of Dawn Stump and Dan Berkovitz as Commissioners of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Their confirmations complete the slate of five commissioners to fulfill the agency's mission.

Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo issued the following statement regarding their confirmation:

'On behalf of the entire agency, I am delighted to welcome Dawn Stump and Dan Berkovitz as Commissioners to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency's work to carry out its mission to foster open, transparent, competitive and financially sound markets free from fraud and manipulation has never been more important. I strongly believe that a five member commission will inform the best and most lasting work possible. Dan and Dawn bring knowledge and experience to the Commission that will be respected and appreciated by all. I look forward to working with them to keep America's derivatives markets strong and the envy of the world.'

Commissioners Brian Quintenz and Rostin Behnam, also issued the following statements:

Commissioner Quintenz statement:

'I am so pleased to have Dawn and Dan coming on board. Both commissioners bring with them a wealth of knowledge that will be invaluable to our oversight of the American derivatives markets. I look forward to collaborating with all of my fellow commissioners as we work to advance the Commission's mission.'

Commissioner Behnam statement:

'I congratulate Dan Berkovitz and Dawn Stump on their U.S. Senate confirmations to be Commissioners at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. I look forward to building on the working relationships I've had the privilege of developing with each over our many years in Washington. Each will arrive at the CFTC with an unparalleled wealth of knowledge of and direct experience in the derivatives markets. The culmination of a full commission, the first since 2014, is an important step towards completing the critical work mandated after the 2008 financial crisis and addressing the many important issues and emerging challenges ahead.'

Stump is currently President of Stump Strategic, a consulting firm she founded in 2016. Prior to this, she was the Executive Director and Senior Vice President of U.S. Policy for the Futures Industry Association and as a Vice President at the New York Stock Exchange.

Berkovitz is a Partner and Co-chair of the futures and derivatives practice at the law firm of WilmerHale. He also served as General Counsel of the CFTC Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2009-2013.

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 21:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aMALTA FREEPORT TERMINALS : Protective boom deployed as precaution outside Pretty Bay after oil spill (29/08/2018)
PU
12:12aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by the IMF's Managing Director on Argentina
PU
12:12aBRUCE POLIQUIN : Victory for U.S. Newspapers, Publishers Following Advocacy from Sens. Collins, King and Rep. Poliquin
PU
12:02aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Adopting Territorial Dimension is Key Perspective for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:02aSCHUMER ANNOUNCES : Following his all-out push, the international trade commission has voted to remove tariffs on canadian groundwood paper imports; senator calls decision a major victory for american jobs and community newspapers everywhere
PU
12:02aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Forex Trader and Firm with Fraud and Registration Violations
PU
12:02aDEMOCRATIC PARTY OF GEORGIA : Brian Kemp Uses Tourism Forum to Tout Legislation That’s Bad for Georgia’s Economy
PU
12:02aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : Pecan Power in Arizona Farming
PU
12:02aPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : ITC Votes Unanimously Against Newsprint Tariff
PU
08/29Argentina burns reserves, asks for early IMF help as peso crashes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six ..
2WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC : WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2018
3Hammer-Schlagen® Stump Registers As Trademark
4MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of M..
5TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC : TINLEY BEVERAGE : Launches Moscow Mule Cannabis-Infused Cocktail

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.