CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Voted on Open Meeting Agenda Items

July 11, 2019
Washington, DC- At an open meeting today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Commission) voted unanimously to approve a proposed rule on registration with alternative compliance for non-U.S. derivatives clearing organizations. With a 3 to 2 vote, the Commission also approved a supplemental proposal on exemption from derivatives clearing organization registration. The proposed rule on customer margin rules relating to security futures was unanimously approved in seriatim on July 9.
For additional information about the meeting, including the Chairman and Commissioners' statements, webcast link, etc. go to Open Commission Meeting -7-11-19.
