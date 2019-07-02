CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on July 11

July 2, 2019
Washington, DC - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. to consider the following:
Supplemental Proposal on Exemption from Derivatives Clearing Organization Registration
Proposed Rule on Registration with Alternative Compliance for Non-U.S. Derivatives Clearing Organizations
Proposed Rule on Customer Margin Rules relating to Security Futures
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll Free:
1-877-951-7311
International Toll Numbers:
International Numbers
Conference Passcode:
2665194
