Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on July 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

July 2, 2019

Washington, DC - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. to consider the following:

  • Supplemental Proposal on Exemption from Derivatives Clearing Organization Registration
  • Proposed Rule on Registration with Alternative Compliance for Non-U.S. Derivatives Clearing Organizations
  • Proposed Rule on Customer Margin Rules relating to Security Futures

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (ET)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

2665194

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21pWhite House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time - CNBC
RE
07:14pScotch Whisky Association urges U.S. and EU to end trade stand-off
RE
07:14pAs PM, Johnson vows to launch review of 'sin taxes'
RE
07:13pBroadcom said to be in advanced talks to buy Symantec - Bloomberg reporter
RE
07:11pUber Eats courts smaller European restaurants with new offer
RE
07:09pAmazon to add over 2,000 jobs in Britain this year
RE
06:18pAlcoa expects $40 million-$50 million hit from restarting Canada smelter
RE
06:13pSingapore wealth fund GIC warns of low returns amid trade war
RE
06:08pDRUMMOND : 07/02/2019 - Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Board of Directors Appointment
PU
06:08pAEM : Equipment Manufacturers Optimistic Trade Deal Possible
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ
4ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN
5EXELON CORPORATION : COMED : Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About