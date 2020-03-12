CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 19

March 12, 2020
Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) to consider the following:
Final Rule: Amendment to Regulation 23.161-Compliance Schedule Extension for Initial Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps
Proposed Rule: Amendments to Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators on Form CPO-PQR
Final Interpretive Guidance: Retail Commodity Transactions Involving Certain Digital Assets
Other Commission Business
As a precaution due to the coronavirus, members of the public, including media, will not be able to attend the open meeting in person. However, the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number. A live webcast may also be available in the event the open meeting is conducted in person. In that case, only a limited number of essential CFTC staff will participate in person. These steps demonstrate the CFTC's commitment to continuing to perform the public's business in a transparent manner while prioritizing the health and safety of agency personnel.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Conference Center
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20581
or
Via Conference Call
Date:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Time:
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT
Listening/Viewing Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. If applicable, the live webcast will be hosted on CFTC.gov.
Domestic Toll-Free:
866-844-9416
International Toll Numbers:
International Numbers
Conference Passcode:
8985313
-CFTC-
