CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 19

03/12/2020 | 10:48pm EDT

March 12, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) to consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Amendment to Regulation 23.161-Compliance Schedule Extension for Initial Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps
  • Proposed Rule: Amendments to Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators on Form CPO-PQR
  • Final Interpretive Guidance: Retail Commodity Transactions Involving Certain Digital Assets
  • Other Commission Business

As a precaution due to the coronavirus, members of the public, including media, will not be able to attend the open meeting in person. However, the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number. A live webcast may also be available in the event the open meeting is conducted in person. In that case, only a limited number of essential CFTC staff will participate in person. These steps demonstrate the CFTC's commitment to continuing to perform the public's business in a transparent manner while prioritizing the health and safety of agency personnel.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Conference Center
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20581

or

Via Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT

Listening/Viewing Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. If applicable, the live webcast will be hosted on CFTC.gov.

Domestic Toll-Free:

866-844-9416

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

8985313

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 02:47:08 UTC
