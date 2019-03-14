Log in
CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 25

03/14/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

March 14, 2019

Washington, DC - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:

  • Amendment to the Comparability Determination for Japan: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • Comparability Determination for Australia: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • Final Rule Amending Regulations on Segregation of Assets Held as Collateral in Uncleared Swap Transactions;
  • Final Rule Regarding the De Minimis Exception to the Swap Dealer Definition - Swaps Entered into by Insured Depository Institutions in Connection with Loans to Customers
  • Final Rule Regarding Financial Surveillance Examination Program Requirements for Self-Regulatory Organizations
  • Brexit-Related Updates to Memoranda of Understanding and Related Side Letters with the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority; and
  • Interim Final Rule Regarding Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants in Light of Brexit

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Monday, March 25, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (ET)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll Free:

Forthcoming

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

Forthcoming

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:33:01 UTC
