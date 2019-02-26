Log in
CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 7, 2019

02/26/2019 | 06:43pm EST

February 26, 2019

Washington, DC- Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:

  • Amendment to the Comparability Determination for Japan: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • Comparability Determination for Australia: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • National Futures Association (NFA) Proposal to Amend Certain NFA Compliance Rules and Interpretive Notices to Incorporate Swaps;
  • Notice of Revised Registration Form 7-R;
  • Final Rule Amending Regulations on Segregation of Assets Held as Collateral in Uncleared Swap Transactions; and
  • System of Records Notices for CFTC Privacy Act Systems CFTC-12 (NFA Applications Suite), CFTC-45 (Comments Online), and CFTC-53 (Contact Lists).

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21stStreet, NW, Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (ET)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll Free:

888-989-3385

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

6776307

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:42:02 UTC
