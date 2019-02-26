CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 7, 2019

February 26, 2019
Washington, DC- Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:
Amendment to the Comparability Determination for Japan: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
Comparability Determination for Australia: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
National Futures Association (NFA) Proposal to Amend Certain NFA Compliance Rules and Interpretive Notices to Incorporate Swaps;
Notice of Revised Registration Form 7-R;
Final Rule Amending Regulations on Segregation of Assets Held as Collateral in Uncleared Swap Transactions; and
System of Records Notices for CFTC Privacy Act Systems CFTC-12 (NFA Applications Suite), CFTC-45 (Comments Online), and CFTC-53 (Contact Lists).
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21stStreet, NW, Washington, DC 20581
Date:
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll Free:
888-989-3385
International Toll Numbers:
International Numbers
Conference Passcode:
6776307
