CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on November 5

10/28/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

October 28, 2019

Washington, DC- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST at its headquarters in Washington, DC to consider the following:

  • Proposed Rule: Correcting Amendment to Commission Regulation 160.30 (Privacy of Consumer Financial Information)
  • Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) Applications of Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, and European Energy Exchange
  • Other Commission Business

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact the Office of Public Affairs at (202) 418-5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll Free:

866-844-9416

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

8985313

Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person should RSVP to [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 4. Late RSVPs and walk-ins cannot be guaranteed workspace.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 17:11:00 UTC
