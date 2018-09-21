CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on September 27, 2018

September 20, 2018

Washington, DC - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:

Proposed Rule Amending Registration and Compliance Obligations for Commodity Pool Operators (CPOs) and Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs)

Fintech Cooperation Arrangement(s)

Paperwork Reduction Act delegation to the Secretary of the Commission

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418-5080.

What: CFTC Open Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room

1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 Date: Thursday, September 27, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below: