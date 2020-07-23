Log in
CFTC Withdraws “ANE” Staff Advisory and Issues New Cross-Border No-Action Relief

07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Release Number 8212-20 CFTC Withdraws 'ANE' Staff Advisory and Issues New Cross-Border No-Action Relief

July 23, 2020

Washington, D.C.- In conjunction with the Commission's approval of the final cross-border rule today, the Divisions of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO), Clearing and Risk (DCR), and Market Oversight (DMO) today withdrew a staff advisory and no-action relief regarding certain cross-border situations and issued new no-action relief.

Specifically, the Divisions took the following actions in response to public comments to the rulemaking:

  • DSIO has withdrawn CFTC Staff Advisory 13-69, relating to swaps between a non-U.S swap dealer and counterparties that are not U.S. persons where the non-U.S. swap dealer uses personnel or agents located in the U.S. to 'arrange, negotiate, or execute' the swaps (ANE Transactions);
  • The Divisions have withdrawn CFTC Staff Letter 17-36, which provided no-action relief related to Staff Advisory 13-69; and
  • The Divisions have issued a no-action letter that provides relief to non-U.S. swap dealers from Transaction-Level Requirements (TLRs)for ANE Transactions, to the extent those TLRs are not addressed in the final rule. This relief will apply only until the CFTC addresses whether a particular unaddressed TLR is or is not applicable to such transactions.

The final cross-border rule states that until the CFTC issues future cross-border rulemakings relating to unaddressed TLRs, the CFTC will not consider, as a matter of policy, a non-U.S. swap dealer's use of their personnel or agents located in the U.S. to 'arrange, negotiate, or execute' swap transactions with non-U.S. counterparties in determining whether such requirements apply to such transactions.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC
