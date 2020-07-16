Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda for July 21 Public Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 10:16pm BST
Release Number 8205-20 CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda for July 21 Public Meeting

July 16, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) public meeting that will be held on July 21, 2020 via teleconference in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8193-20 for listening instructions]

CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the MRAC.

At the meeting, the MRAC will receive status updates from its subcommittees: Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure, and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The meeting will also include discussions regarding market activity and central counterparty clearing in the early part of 2020, immediately following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The full agenda can be found here.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by using the domestic toll-free or international toll or toll-free numbers to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Lines are limited and available on a first come first serve basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418-5862.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pOWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% Notes Due 2026
PR
05:36pGLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
PU
05:36pSUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
PU
05:35pIDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
05:34pBrazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
RE
05:33pVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:33pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : To Announce Second-Quarter Results On July 22 And Hold Conference Call On July 23
PR
05:33pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac's STACR 2020-HQA3
BU
05:32pLENDINGTREE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pHorizons ETFs Announces Unitholder Approval of Proposed Corporate Class Reorganization for Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF Into Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% No..
2GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
3SUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Brazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
5IDACORP, INC. : IDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group