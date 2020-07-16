CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda for July 21 Public Meeting

July 16, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) public meeting that will be held on July 21, 2020 via teleconference in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8193-20 for listening instructions]

CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the MRAC.

At the meeting, the MRAC will receive status updates from its subcommittees: Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure, and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The meeting will also include discussions regarding market activity and central counterparty clearing in the early part of 2020, immediately following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The full agenda can be found here.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by using the domestic toll-free or international toll or toll-free numbers to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Lines are limited and available on a first come first serve basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418-5862.