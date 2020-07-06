Log in
CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee to Meet on July 21

07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
Release Number 8193-20

July 06, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 via teleconference in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the MRAC.

At the meeting, the MRAC will receive status updates from its subcommittees: Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure, and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The meeting will also include a discussion regarding market activity in the early part of 2020, immediately following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

'In light of unprecedented market volatility following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the U.S., the public and Commission will benefit greatly from the MRAC members' perspectives on market structure performance and functionality as experienced by market participants during these unique stress cycles. I look forward to this timely discussion in addition to receiving important milestone updates from all the MRAC subcommittee chairs. As our markets continue to adjust to fulfill new demands and address new concerns, it is important that dialogues like these remain open and available to the public,' said Commissioner Behnam.

A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Alicia Lewis, the MRAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5862.

What: Market Risk Advisory Committee
Location: Teleconference
Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.

Domestic Toll-Free: 877-951-7311
International Numbers: International Numbers
Conference Passcode: 3536606

Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by 'Market Risk Advisory Committee,' by July 28, 2020. Statements may be submitted online through the CFTC's Comments Online process. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov.

The CFTC's Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates, and commercial end-users.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
