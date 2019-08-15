Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Mondelez International is seen in Opfikon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday Kraft Heinz Co and Mondelez International Inc will have to pay $16 million in penalty regarding a wheat manipulation case that dates back to 2015.

Kraft Heinz, which was Kraft Foods until 2015, and Mondelez bought $90 million of December 2011 wheat futures, which gave the companies a dominant position in the market, even though they never intended to take possession of the grain, the CFTC said.

The move sent a false signal that the companies had demand for wheat and caused an artificial price fluctuation that earned them more than $5 million in profits, the CFTC said.

Both companies said they strongly disagree with CFTC's statement, which "blatantly violate and misrepresent the terms and spirit of the consent order", and will be seeking immediate relief from the court.

The commission said the companies' goal was to narrow the price spread between the December 2011 and deferred-month wheat futures contracts, causing the market to sell cash wheat to the companies at lower prices, while earning them a profit on their speculative futures positions.

Wheat futures and options traders had also accused the companies of illegally manipulating the grain's price at their expense.

The penalty is about three times the companies' alleged gain, the CFTC said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2OX1iyo)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57p'Crazy inverted yield curve' vexes Fed, with no clear resolution
RE
09:33pDemocrat wants FCC to open T-Mobile, Sprint settlement for comment
RE
09:30pCFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
RE
09:22pSOUTH-EAST ASIA YOUTH SURVEY : skills prized over salary
PU
09:20pTrump says China talks 'productive'; Beijing vows tariff retaliation
RE
09:20pTrump says China talks 'productive'; Beijing vows tariff retaliation
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pOil gains after strong U.S. retail sales help ease recession worries
RE
09:09pDollar holds onto gains, but sentiment remains fragile
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
4Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group