CFTC to Hold Open Commission Meetings on July 22 and 23

07/13/2020 | 02:06pm EDT
Release Number 8202-20

July 13, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold open meetings on July 22 and 23. The meetings will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

At the meeting on July 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Capital Requirements of Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants
  • Proposed Rules: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants

At the meeting on July 23 at 10 a.m., the Commission will consider the following:

  • Amendment Order: Exempting Certain Multilateral Trading Facilities and Organised Trading Facilities Authorized Within the European Union from the Requirement to Register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as Swap Execution Facilities
  • Final Rule: Cross-Border Application of the Registration Thresholds and Certain Requirements Applicable to Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants
Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference calls using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email [email protected].
What: CFTC Open Meetings
Location: Conference Call
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT
Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free: 1-877-951-7311
International Numbers: International Numbers
Conference Passcode: 3952209

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
