CFTC to Hold Open Commission Meetings on July 22 and 23

July 13, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold open meetings on July 22 and 23. The meetings will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

At the meeting on July 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Commission will consider the following:

Final Rule: Capital Requirements of Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants

Proposed Rules: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants

At the meeting on July 23 at 10 a.m., the Commission will consider the following:

Amendment Order: Exempting Certain Multilateral Trading Facilities and Organised Trading Facilities Authorized Within the European Union from the Requirement to Register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as Swap Execution Facilities

Final Rule: Cross-Border Application of the Registration Thresholds and Certain Requirements Applicable to Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants

www.cftc.gov [email protected] . Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference calls using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email

What: CFTC Open Meetings Location: Conference Call Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.